Hughes Town & Country Garden Club – Horticulture Winners

Local ‘ green thumbs’ showcase the fruits of their labor

hbacon7@aol.com The Hughes Town & Country Garden Club hosted a National Garden Club Flower Show from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. From among the 268 entries, the following awards were bestowed to the horticulture winners: The AWARD OF HORTCULTURAL EXCELLENCE — Delma Murray – Callicarpa (beauty berry). The SWEEPSTAKES AWARD FOR HORTICULTURE — Teresa Shannon.

The AWARD OF MERIT — Teresa Shannon Knock-Out Rose; Susan Berry – Celosia, Crested (Crisata); Delma Murray Clematis; Paige Laws Caladium Leaf; Teresa Shannon – Scindapsus Pothos Devils Ivy, variegated.

The GROWER’S CHOICE AWARD — Melinda Akins – Asparagus sprengeri – emerald feather; Kendra Hayes Orchids; Kathy Davenport – Cactus Rhopsalidopsrs gaertneri.

The COLLECTOR SHOWCASE AWARD — Teresa Shannon – Planter; Holly Bacon – Cactus and Succulents.

The ARBOREAL AWARD — Teresa Shannon – Cryptomeria; Delma Murray – Callicarpa (beauty berry).

The BEST-IN-SHOW AWARD — Nancy Bonds.

The SWEEPSTAKES AWARD for DESIGNS — Kathy Davenport “Just A Jester,” “Throw Me Something, Mister.”

*** Section A: “We Danced at the Mardi Gras” Rosa (Rose) cut specimen eligible for the Award of Merit Class 4 – Miniature 1st L Moore 3rd E King Class 5 – Climbers 1st Della Peterson HM Della Peterson Class 6 – Shrubs (Knock-Out) 1st Teresa Shannon Award of Merit 2nd Eliz King 3rd Eliz King HM Della Peterson Paige Laws *** Section B: “Here Come the Girls” Annuals cut specimen eligible for Award of Merit.

Class 7 – Celosia, feathered (Plumosa) 1st S Berry 2nd Melinda Akins 3rd L Moore Class 8 – Celosia, Crested (Crisata) 1st Susan Berry Award of Merit Class 9 – Tagetes, Marigold 1st R Baskins 2nd G Gorman 3rd Teresa Shannon Class 10 – Lantana 1st L Moore 2nd Nancy Bonds 3rd Paige Laws HM Butch Murray Class 11 – Vinca Periwinkle 1st Butch Murray 2nd S Berry Class 12- Zinnia Small 2” or under 1st C Putter 2nd Paige Laws HM C Putter Melinda Akins S Berry Paige Laws L Moore Class 13 – Zinnia Medium 2” to 4” 1st Paige Laws 2nd Melinda Akins 3rd Paige Laws HM Paige Laws Paige Laws Butch Murray Class 14 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st Teresa Shannon – Butterfly Weed 2nd E King 3rd Teresa Shannon – Moss Rose HM E. King – Poinsetta *** Section C: “Two-Way-Pocky-Way” Biennials, Perennials cut specimen eligible for Award of Merit.

Class 15 – Petunia 2nd Butch Murray HM Butch Murray Class 16 – Canna HM S Berry HM E King HM Teresa Shannon Class 17 Sedum Stonecrop 1st Butch Murray 2nd Teresa Shannon Class 18 – Helianthus (Sunflower) 1st Teresa Shannon 2nd Butch Murray Class 19 – Echinacea (Coneflower) 3rd Melinda Akins Class 21 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st Butch Murray – Award of Merit Clematis 2nd Kathy Davenport – Dahlia – Color Spect 3rd Kathy Davenport Dahlia -Mystery HM E King – Cleome Melinda Akins – Verbera Melinda Akins – Lavander Rita Johnson – Celosia Creasted Teresa Shannon – Stella de Ora *** Section D: “Wild Tchoupitoulas” Garden Grown Cut Foliage, Herbs, Ornamental Leaves and Grasses cut specimen with one (1) stem, leaf or branch Eligible for Award of Merit.

Class 22 – Aspidistra (one leaf) 1st Teresa Shannon Class 23 – Caladium (one leaf) 1st Paige Laws Award of Merit 2nd G. Gorman 3rd Butch Murray HM Butch Murray Strawberry Butch Murray – Postman Holly Bacon Nancy Bonds E King Rita Johnson Paige Laws Class 24 – Coleus x hybridus (one branch) 1st Nancy Bonds 2nd Rita Johnson 3rd Rita Johnson Class 25 – Equisetum (Horse Tail show with three stems) 1st Kendra Hayes Class 26 – Ferns (one frond) 1st G Gorman 2nd Don Perkins 3rd Nancy Bonds Class 27 – Herbs (one stem) 1st Teresa Shannon – Onion 2nd Paige Laws 3rd Teresa Shannon – Sage Class 28 – Hosta (one leaf) 2nd Nancy Bonds HM Paige Laws HM S Berry Class 29 – Ivy (one stem) 1st Teresa Shannon 2nd E. King 3rd Butch Murray Class 30 – Ornamental Grasses (one stem) 1st Melinda Akins Class 31 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st Rita Johnson – Hypoesis 2nd Paige Laws 3rd Teresa %Shannon – Asparagus Fern HM L Moore *** Section E: “Hold ‘Em Joe” Container-Grown Foliage Plants – Bloom insignificant, if present. Containers may not exceed 14”. Class may be subdivided into pot sizes 7” or under or 8”-14”. Eligible for the Grower’s Choice Award.

Class 34 – Asparagus Meyeri 1st Kathy Davenport Class 35 – Asparagus sprengeri – emerald feather 1st Melinda Akins – Growers Choice Class 36 – Begonia, Decorative leaf Class 38 – Ferns 1st Teresa Shannon 2nd D Perkins 3rd Kathy Davenport HM S. Berry M. Hall Paige Laws Class 41 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st R Johnson 2nd Melinda Akins 3rd Kendra Hayes HM M. Hall Delma Peterson *** Section F: “Carnival Is In The Air” Container-Grown Flowering Plants – Must be in bloom to exhibit. Containers may not exceed 14”. Class may be subdivided into pot sizes 7” or under or 8”-14”. Eligible for Grower’s Choice Award.

Class 42 – Begonia 1st Kathy Davenport 2nd Don Perkins 3rd Pam Ellis HM Melinda Akins Class 43 – Orchids 1st Kendra Hayes – Growers Choice 2nd M Hall Class 44 – Saintpaulia African Violet 1st Della Peterson 3rd Teresa Shannon HM S. Berry Class 45 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st Don Perkins 2nd Rita Johnson 3rd Kathy Davenport HM Kathy Davenport M. Hall Rita Johnson Don Perkins *** Section G: “It Ain’t My Fault” Container Grown Cacti and Succulents – One (1) plant per container except where self-multiplying. Containers may not exceed 20”. Class may be subdivide into pot sizes 7” or under or 8”-20”. Eligible for Grower’s Choice Award.

Class 46 – Aloe 3rd C Putter Class 47 – Sansevieria trifasciata Mother-in-law’s tongue 2nd Kathy Davenport Class 48 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st Kathy Davenport – Growers Choice 2nd Della Peterson 3rd Kathy Davenport HM Kathy Davenport Melinda Akins Teresa Shannon – Cactoideae Teresa Shannon Cactoideae S.

*** Section H: “The Day After Mardi Gras Day” Container-Grown Climbing and Vining Plants – Containers may not exceed 20”. Class may be subdivided into pot sizes 7” or under 8”-20”. Eligible for Award of Merit.

Class 51 – Scindapsus Pothos Devils Ivy variegated foliage 1st Teresa Shannon – Award of Merit *** Section I: “I Went To The Mardi Gras” Combination Plantings. Must have been growing together and in exhibitor’s possession for at least six weeks prior to exhibiting. Each of the plants must be identified with botanical names on 3×5 cards.

Class 52 – Dish Garden- A miniature landscape in an open container. May include one or more accessories, to enhance plantings and to create an effective landscape such as rocks, pathways, driftwood, figurines, etc.

1st Teresa Shannon-Collector’s Showcase 2nd Pam Ellis 3rd Mary Hall Class 53 – Terrarium – Miniature landscape in a transparent container. May include one or more accessories to complete the landscape.

2nd Holly Bacon Class 54 – Planter – A group of plants grown in an indoor or outdoor container. Not a landscape. Accessories NOT permitted.

1st Teresa Shannon 2nd Rita Johnson 3rd Rita Johnson HM Paige Laws HM C. Putter *** Section J: “Down at the Mardi Gras” Display of five (5) container grown plants. Exhibitor to furnish Staging. Maximum of 24” in a display. Height unlimited. Each container grown plant must be in a separate container. Must list each specimen by botanical name. Eligible for the Collectors Showcase.

Class 58 – Any other collection 1st Holly Bacon – Collectors Showcase *** Section K: “While We Danced at the Mardi Gras” Displays of cut specimens are to be in containers furnished by exhibitor. Must exhibit five (5) different varieties. Maximum of 24” in a display. Height unlimited. Must list each specimen by botanical name. Eligible for the Collectors Showcase Award.

Class 62 – Any other collection 1st Teresa Shannon 2nd Holly Bacon HM Butch Murray *** Section N: “Born On The Bayou” Tree or Shrub cut specimen (flowering or nonflowering) – Exhibit must be no longer than 30” and have several nodes. Minimum length should be 18”. Eligible for Arboreal Award.

Class 72 Boxus Boxwood 1st Kendra Hayes Class 73 – Cryptomeria 1st Teresa Shannon Arboreal Class 74 – Evergreen branches with cones 1st Della Peterson Class 75 – Ilex berried 1st Kendra Hayes Class 77 – Magnolia grandiflora 1st Teresa Shannon 2nd Butch Murray Class 78 – Nandina N. domestica non-berried 1st Delma Murray 2nd Della Peterson Class 79 – Nandina N. domestica with berries 1st Delma Murray Class 80 – Pinus Pine 1st Holly Bacon 2nd Teresa Shannon 3rd Della Peterson Class 81 – Any other specimen worthy of exhibit 1st Teresa Shannon – Yew 2nd Della Peterson 3rd Teresa Shannon – Bald Cypress HM Delma Murray E. King *** Section O: “Mardi Gras Boogie” Flowering Trees and Shrub cut specimens – Exhibit must be no longer than 30” and have several nodes. Minimum length 18”. Eligible for the Arboreal Award.

Class 82 – Abelia 1st Teresa Shannon HM Della Peterson Class 83 – Callicarpa (beauty berry) 1st Delma Murray Arboreal Class 84 – Hydrangea 1st Teresa Shannon 3rd Delma Murray Class 85 – Lagerstroemia (crape-myrtle) 1st Grayson Gorman 2nd Grayson Gorman 3rd Nancy Bonds HM Della Peterson Delma Murray E King Grayson Gorman Class 86 – Any other specimen 2nd Delma Murray 3rd Delma Murray

By Holly Bacon