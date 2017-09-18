I know that we want to fully understand him

Local Commentary Now I'm talking about Christians that has the Holy Spirit living in our heart and he is leading us to think a special way. That statement reminds me of the words in a song Farther a Long We'll know all about it.

Now those words tell a great message and that would be that the only way that we will know all about it is to accept that wonderful gift that was made available for all of us on the cross. But remember this you are not forced to take that free gift so it's all on you and you can never pass on to someone else as to why you didn't take that gift.

I know that there are a lot of folks out there hoping that they can work hard enough to get there but that thinking reminds of some words that I read about works being no more than filthy rags in the sight of God and that is concerning working your way to heaven although we should be about Gods work after we accept that free gift and that is where works come in.

But with a lot of us that don't take works into our thinking as far as getting to heaven is concerned knowing that the cross is the only way so we are thinking all the time just how wonderful it will be when we do get there either by death or rapture and all the happiness that will be taking place all over heaven with the angels singing and the brightness of God himself shining all over the place.

I believe that your soul will have a feeling of total peace for the first time in your whole life except maybe when you were younger and didn't know what the word sin meant while you were here on Earth. Probably there were so many times after you became of the age that you knew right from wrong that you were determined to do wrong because of that harden heart that we are born with and that made the Holy Spirit weep over a lot of those things that you might have done because he wanted to enter into your heart so bad.

Then after he was put in the heart by God, there comes a time when we all die or go by way of the cloud then one day your soul gets to join your old body and then that old body of yours is made in such a way that it becomes just like the one that Jesus has and then it will have a new name called glorified and then that wonderful feeling starts all over again only multiplied many times over.

But I believe that this time it will be different because now that you have that new glorified body on you and now you can go up to Jesus and give him a big hug and tell him how much you love him and thank him personally for loving you so much here on earth even during all that agony he suffered on the cross and he would probably say something like my Father and I were so happy to do it and that will be the major happening in your life of eternity with you willfully taking that free gift that came from the cross.

Now if it's through death then it could be a while before you get the opportunity to do some of the things that I'm talking about here but if it's through the rapture and I do know that the word is not in the Bible so don't get to excited about me putting it here, then you want have to wait at all for that special body. Now after we all receive that body there will be a judgment of the righteous that will take place over most of the seven years that the tribulation is taking place here on the Earth and that judgment want be for sending you to hell but to accept the gifts that you are able to put at the foot of Jesus with your deeds that you accomplished for him after you took the free gift like telling someone else about him and the cross and what it meant to you.

Now during the tribulation period and the ones that refuse to take the mark of the beast during those seven years then it will be awhile for some of those things to start to happen for them and I'm talking about almost a thousand years. But let me say this which ever way that it ends up it will be well worth the wait with everything that will be waiting on you like the Joy and happiness that you have never known before. Now I know that the word eternity is just that a word but if we will just use something that most of us as a people use almost everyday and that would be a hash tag in front of the word so that you can really think about what it means.

Because if you really use it to study what it is then you will understand enough about it to know that it only has a beginning but not an end and that makes it a little more difficult to comprehend but remember it will all be with Jesus and that should tell you how wonderful it will be whether you fully understand it or not.

I know that through my life I read all kinds of stories about how it will be in Heaven and I must say that some of the writers have really made it something like our everyday life here on Earth like knowing you love ones when you get there and will they still be old like when they left here or will they be like Jesus and everyone be thirty three years old and some will wonder if fluffy their pet will be there.

To be perfectly honest with you I don't spend a lot of my time thinking about that one way or another because I don't have a clue as to how he will make it for us. But let me say this, how ever it is, it will end up being the most wonderful situation that we could ever hope to be in whether we are thirty three or not. So let me say this if you refuse the offer and don't accept the free gift then don't spend a lot of time thinking about Heaven because you are going to miss it anyway.

Let me finish with, may god bless you and yours very much and my prayer is you will take the gift and get to experience all the great things that I have wrote about here.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin