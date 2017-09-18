Raiders pillage and plunder Marion

The Lady Patriots fell in consecutive sets to the Nettleton Raiders in Marion this past Thursday

Not much went right for the Marion Lady Patriots (6-4 overall, 5-4 6A/5A-3 Conference) when the Marion team hosted the Nettleton Raiders (5-3, 53) last Thursday night, with the Lady Patriots losing to the Raiders in three sets: (25-16, 25-14, 25-20). In fact, Marion’s last lead of the contest game with the score 13-12 in the opening set. Nettleton would then spark a 13-3 run to take the first set and never look back. Raiders head coach Vickie Davis attributes her team’s momentum to the energy that Nettleton picked up with a win over Green County Tech (4-5, 3-5) this past Tuesday.

“I think we just had a really good night with chemistry,” Davis said.

“We worked really well together. It was just one of those nights where we were kind of on. So, there wasn’t anything special about it. It was a lot like we played earlier in the week against Green County Tech. So, things were just clicking.”

Throughout the night, Marion struggled to get the ball onto the Raiders side of the court and past the net. Despite several fiery attempts from Destiny King and Carly Russell, most of Marion’s shots got blocked at midcourt. The lack of height on the Marion sideline, King is the Lady Patriots tallest player at 5-9, looked to play a part in the Lady Patriots troubles.

“We got some kids that do a really good job blocking,” Davis said. “They were effective… But, size advantage, we did probably have a little advantage over them there.”

Leading the Raiders in blocking was sophomore Emily Davis who recorded a pair of solo blocks.

Coach Davis says Emily Davis’ jumping ability make up for her lack of height and allow her to be a force for the Nettleton team at the net.

“Emily Davis is in the middle and she can get up,” Coach Davis said.

“She’s a little kid but she can really get up. She did a really good job on the block tonight.”

Overall, Marion never looked in sync , hungover perhaps from a hard fought, three-set loss (2517, 25-19, 25-11) to the Jonesboro Hurricane just two days prior to their matchup with the Raiders.

Midway through the final set against Nettleton, several junior varsity players began to enter the game for the Lady Patriots. And, the JV players shifted the energy just enough to spark a light run by the Marion varsity team.

Trailing at one point in the final set 20-13, Marion clawed it’s way back into a 24-20 game. However, it was too little too late as Nettleton’s junior Gracie Miller recorded the set and match winning kill.

Miller led the Raiders in scoring during the win over Marion with 11 kills and one ace. Miller also recorded 12 digs and a block.

Also making a big impact for the Raiders in their victory were a pair of players who did not play volleyball last season. Juniors Kayla Copeland and Madeliene Volner added nine combined kills and two total blocks against the Lady Patriots.

“Kayla is kind of a newer player for us,” Davis said.

“She didn’t play for us last year. She’s a Nettleton kid.

She took a couple of years off from volleyball but she’s back and she makes a big difference on that right side. Madeliene was injured last year and didn’t get to play the whole year to her potential and she’s been on and that makes a huge difference.”

Russell led the Marion team in scoring against the Raiders with 12 kills and an ace. King finished second on the Marion team in scoring with seven kills and an ace. Three Marion players recorded double digit digs with Caroline Brinkley, Claire Moncrief and Russell saving 19, 13 and 12 balls, respectively.

Lillian Fogleman once again led the Marion team in assists with 15. As a team, Marion committed 27 errors, giving up over an entire set worth of miscues.

Marion’s junior varsity team also lost to the Raiders, falling to their counterparts from Nettleton 25-18 in the only set the two teams played.

Autumn Starling led the Marion junior varsity team scoring with three kills and an ace while Emma Stokes and Haley Wilson each pitched in a pair of kills as well. Jane Whittington totaled five assists in the junior varsity loss and several Marion players recorded two digs apiece.

Despite the three-set win, Davis will not be taking the Lady Patriots lightly when Marion travels to Jonesboro on October 12th.

“Marion’s always going to be solid,” Davis said.

“They’re always going to do things right. They’re always going to be a team that’s going to be scrappy and tough to beat. And, they’ve been so good for so many years now. It’s a great win for us. We feel great about coming in and getting a win. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a long time since we’ve won here. So, we’re real excited and real pleased with how our kids did tonight.”

The Lady Patriots return to action this Tuesday as Marion hosts the Wynne Yellowjackets. The Lady Patriots defeated the Yellowjackets in three sets (25-23, 25-21, 25-23) in the first matchup between the teams in Wynne on August 24th. First set this Tuesday is slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples