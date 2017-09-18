Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-by-play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season. ***

• Dodgeball League — The West Memphis Adult Sports League is organizing a men’s and co-ed Dodgeball League. League Director Jay Holder is asking for input and suggestions. Follow the West Memphis Adult Sports League on Facebook to comment, make suggestions or be a part of the new league.

***

• Play Like AKid Kickball Slam — Adult Kickball Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Marion Rose Complex in West Memphis. Blind Draw tourney format, with a 4 game guarantee. Minimum of eight players. Teams can have up to 14 players. 50 minute time limit. Biggest rule: “Have Fun!” To sign up or for more information, contact Jay Holder at (901) 674-5100, or on Facebook.

***

• Arkansas Delta Flatlander — Saturday, Sept. 30, Mid-South cyclists of both road and fat tire bikes who are eager to ride along the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River will have their chance at the 4th Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander bike ride on. A second ride, the Gravel Grinder, coincides with the Flatlander ride. Both rides begin at 9 a.m. and are presented by West Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Flatlander includes 20-mile, 40-mile and 67-mile courses routed on paved county roads. The Gravel Grinder is a 21-mile rough terrain ride meant for off-road bikes. Both rides start at the trailhead of the Big River Trail near Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3600 E. Broadway Street. All participants will receive a customdesigned long-sleeve T-shirt and will be rewarded with food, beverages and music at a post-ride party at Pancho’s following both rides. Cost for the either ride is $50 in advance and $60 day of ride. To register, go to www.preventmanagement. net.

• Marion Patriots Football —