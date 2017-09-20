DeltaARTS receives grants from Arkansas Arts Council

Funds support local arts programs

DeltaARTS Marketing & Development Director DeltaARTS has been awarded three grants totaling $53,545 from the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

These grants are for general operating support; the Lincoln Center Aesthetic Education Workshop for area teachers, which will take place next June; and for the 2017-2018 Arts Focus Schools project, a year-long arts immersion program for Wonder Elementary and L.R.

Jackson Elementary.

The Arts Focus Schools program, which will connect to the schools' Readyto- Read programs through the performances and topical books selected for each grade level, includes teacher professional development, student classroom artist residencies focused on selected works of art connected to the curriculum, and attendance at the performances.

The performances for study this year will include “Nut ReMix” by New Ballet Ensemble, a contemporary interpretation of the Nutcracker set on Beale Street, and “Bridges”, an art exhibit by Memphis artist Karen Bottle Capps, During the “Nut Remix” unit, students will have the opportunity to compare and contrast the classical and contemporary versions of Nutcracker, learn a variety of dance genres including ballet, Memphis Jukin', Flamenco, and attend the Nut Remix performance with music by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra at the Cannon Center performance.

During the “Bridges” unit students will work with professional artists to create their own found object art pieces while focusing on the elements of collage, artistic layering, creative placement, and recycling.

They will attend the exhibit in the spring at ASU Mid-South.

From Kelly Pouncey