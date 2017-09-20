Don’t wait until October to prepare for flu season

Forrest City Medical Center Forrest City — As summer ends and fall approaches, we begin to hear a lot about the seasonal flu and the importance of getting vaccinated. Influenza, also known as “the flu,” is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus, which affects the nose, throat and lungs. Every year in the United States more than 200,000 people are hospitalized because of the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several important steps can be taken to help prevent contracting and spreading the virus.

Individuals who are at high risk for developing flu-related complications should exercise particular caution during flu season. Children under age five, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions and people who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities are especially susceptible to complications related to flu.

The best way to prevent getting the flu and spreading it to others is to get a vaccine. You should get vaccinated as early as possible in the season as it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop after vaccination. The composition of flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated to protect against the season's most commonly circulating viruses. For the 2017-2018 season, injectable vaccines are once again being recommended over nasal mist vaccines.

Besides vaccination, there are several other things you can do to minimize the risk of catching the virus and spreading it to others. Most viruses spread through direct contact, remember to wash your hands regularly in warm, soapy water and avoid contact with face, mouth and eyes. When sneezing, always use a clean tissue and discard used ones, and if a tissue is not available, sneeze away from others.

Using natural methods to help prevent the flu can also be effective. Staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids can help flush out the body. Getting fresh air can also help keep the body hydrated, especially during the cold months when central heat tends to dry out the skin. Exercising regularly and eating a diet high in vegetables and fruits can help increase blood flow and stimulate the body's natural viruskilling cells. Since the flu virus changes every season, it is important to stay current with your vaccinations each year. Practicing good cleanliness habits and healthy routines can also help keep you and your loved ones stay healthy throughout flu season and all year long.

Flu vaccines will be available from Dr. Lee at East Arkansas Family Medicine in Forrest City beginning September 18. For information Dr. Le Kim Lee is the Family Medicine physician at Forrest City Medical Center and East Arkansas Family Medicine.

about scheduling a vaccine, please call 870- 633-0215.

From Dr. Le Kim Lee