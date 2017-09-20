Fall Career Fair at ASU Mid-South

Businesses, job seekers invited to be a part of something big Oct. 26

“We are very excited to invite you to the ASU Mid-South Fall Career Fair,” said Cortez Washington, Director of Career Services at Arkansas State University Mid-South. “Take advantage of this unique opportunity to personally meet with motivated and talented individuals.”

The Career Fair, will be held, Thursday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., set up times are, 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Reynold’s Center (South Campus) at 2000 W. Broadway, in West Memphis.

“Attending this event is an excellent way for your organization to gain visibility and maximize recruiting potential,” Washington said, inviting local employers to be on the scene next month.

“This event is open to both the student body and the entire community. This is also a great opportunity to network with other businesses and organizations.”

For employers, to register, visit: www.asumidsouth.edu then go to “News & Events” and select “Career Fair Info” to purchase your table. The price includes one table for two representatives and lunch will be served.

The event is free for job seekers.

By the Evening Times News Staff