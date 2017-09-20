HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

For Thursday, September 21, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you're full of clever, resourceful ideas about how to make improvements to your job. Ironically, you also might see ways to improve your health! Clever you.

This will be a very creative day for you, because you're in a resourceful frame of mind. You can see new approaches to creative projects, including sports and relating to kids.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a good day to tackle DIY repairs at home, especially to bathrooms, plumbing and laundry areas and anything to do with recycling. Just do it.

CANCER June 21 to July 22) This is a strong day for those of you in sales and marketing, because you will be so convincing! You easily persuade others to agree with you.

LEO(July 23 to Aug. 22) Today you might see new uses or applications for something that you already own. Don't be afraid to test out your ideas, because you are a creative person.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) All your communications with others will be powerful today, because you believe in what you're saying. Once you believe in your words, others will

believe in you, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a great day for research of any kind. You are focused, mentally energetic and you have a clear purpose in mind.

attract someone powerful to you today. It's possible that during a conversation with a friend or group, you will be the powerful person getting their attention!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Bosses, parents and VIPs might have ideas about how to improve something. However, you also might have excellent suggestions. Don't be afraid to speak up!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a great day to study any subject because you have excellent powers of concentration and a strong sense of purpose. If you want to learn something, get down to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you can clear up a lot of old details regarding debt, taxes, insurance issues, wills, inheritances and shared property. Just roll up your sleeves and get busy.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Conversations with others will be powerful and to the point today. People want to get to the bottom of things, and this suits you just fine.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are elegant, fairminded and self-sufficient. You know you have to help yourself in order to help others. This is a year full of excitement and change! Opportunities will present themselves, and when they do, you must act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)