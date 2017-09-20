Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• Marion Patriots Football — Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-byplay for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

The West Memphis Adult Sports League is organizing a men’s and co-ed Dodgeball League. League Director Jay Holder is asking for input and suggestions. Follow the West Memphis Adult Sports League on Facebook to comment, make suggestions or be a part of the new league.

***

• Play Like A Kid Kickball Slam — Adult Kickball Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Marion Rose Complex in West Memphis. Blind Draw tourney format, with a 4 game guarantee. Minimum of eight players. Teams can have up to 14 players. 50 minute time limit. Biggest rule: “Have Fun!” To sign up or for more information, contact Jay Holder at (901) 674-5100, or on Facebook.

***

• S.O.E. Sunday Funday Softball Tournaments —

Men’s Division and Co-Ed (minimum 4 ladies) Division. Entry fee is $180. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Marion Rose Softball Complex. Times staggered to allow play in both Men and Co-Ed tourneys. Three game guarantee. To sign up or for complete rules, contact Jay Holder at (901) 674-5100, or visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League’s Facebook Page.

• Dodgeball League —