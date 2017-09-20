The Thing About Zion Clay Is…

Local youngster shines on the small screen

Special to the Times Everything about him is overflowing; his infections smile, his intellectual conversations and most of all his ability to love everybody!

Zion is four years is old and is already a prestigious pre-schooler. He likes taking pictures, the Razorbacks, his iPad and being as gregarious as a butterfly.

Zion is coming of age in Crittenden County. And It's true about little apples they don't fall far from the Tree. Zion comes from the lineages of Tress that were planted by 'Rivers of Water' like him. He is the Great Grandson of the late: Bishop Warren G. Lytle and Bernice 'Bird' Lytle.

And the late Jeff and Freddie Clay. He is also the very proud Grandson of Coach Irvin Clay and Carolyn Clay. His mother is April Clay. He is her only child and she is his biggest fan ever.

Last year Zion told his mother that he wanted to be on TV and his words echoed all the way to the Good Morning America Show. Zion was a model for the back pack segment on Aug. 18, 2017. There was one available spot and of all the thousands of pictures submitted his was selected and off he flew.

The Big Apple is a large city and a crowded one too but it had to make room for Zion. He was a stand out with Robin Roberts and David Muir and has already been asked to return.

We applaud Zion not only for his appearance at GMA but for reminding us about GOD through the power of love and the power of our spoken words.

By Carol Clay Little