Tigers clawing way up the ladder

The Memphis Tigers earned a huge victory this past weekend, upsetting No. 25 UCLAin Memphis

sports@theeveingtimes.com

It’s early in the season but the Memphis Tigers (2-0) are already making waves with their 48-45 victory over the No. 25 UCLA Bruins (2-1) and presumed Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Tigers have now beaten a ranked team in each of the past three seasons and behind the arm of senior quarterback Riley Ferguson are bidding for national recognition.

“They’ve been given nothing,” Memphis coach Mike Norvell told The Associated Press.

“They’ve had to earn everything they’ve ever gotten. That’s what today’s about. It’s about going out there and when you get that opportunity and you put the work in, then you go out there and you make the play. That’s why I love this football (team).”

In the nationally televised game against the Bruins and amongst all of the hype revolving around Rosen, it was Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson that impressed, completing 23 of 38 passes for 398 yards and six scores while only allowing one interception.

Helping his quarterback put up such gaudy numbers, senior wide receiver Anthony Miller hauled in nine catches on the evening, totaling 185 yards and two scores.

Despite all the yards through the air, the Tigers also boasted a 100-plus-yard rusher in the contest with sophomore running back Darrell Henderson racking up 105 yards on 14 carries.

The win over the AP Top-25 UCLA team is particularly impressive for a Memphis team which failed to receive a single Top-25 vote for either the AP or Coaches’ Poll in week leading up to the match.

The Tigers have still not cracked either of college football’s ranking polls.

But, Memphis did receive 21 votes in the AP Poll and 36 votes in the Coaches Poll.

The Tigers do not play any other teams that are currently ranked in the remainder of the season. But, Memphis is nationally televised four more times this season against UCF, UCONN, Houston and Tulsa.

Memphis continues their fight for recognition this week as the Tigers hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples