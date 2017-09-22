Black Knights ride wave of momentum into rivals’ homecoming

West Memphis Christian carries a 154- 0 scoring run with them tonight to Lee Academy and will look to spoil their rival’s homecoming

West Memphis Christian looks to carry momentum from a 3-0 home series on the road with them tonight as the Black Knights (3-2 overall) travel to Lee Academy in an attempt to spoil the Cougars (2-1) homecoming.

West Memphis Christian is on a dominating streak, going 154-0 in its last three games. However, given the combined 0-13 record of the Black Knights last three opponents, West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson is expecting rougher sledding tonight in Marianna.

“I don’t know if we can put up 49 or 50 points and not give up any. But, I do feel like we’ll be able to move the football and put up points,” Anderson said.

Offensively, West Memphis Christian looks to continue a sound running game which has racked up 1,023 total yards and led to 17 rushing touchdowns for the Black Knights during the three-game winning streak.

“That’s the offensive plan,” Anderson said. “We’ve been very successful at what we’ve been doing. We’ve got very efficient at how we’re doing it and executing well, blocking wise, the running backs are seeing wholes and the quarterbacks are making good reads. That’s what kind of the game plan is going into it.”

Anderson hopes the Black Knights can utilize their speed and agility to burst open some big plays on the ground, offensively. Though defensively, West Memphis Christian will face a stout running game in the downhill, power running style of the Cougars.

“Their strength offensively is the power run game, getting in the wishbone and trying to run over you,” Anderson said. “Ours is one more of speed and reading the tackles and ends and those types of things along with the speed we have outside.”

Anderson hopes that the Black Knights can remain in their typical defensive formation against the smash-mouth running attack of Lee, though he is prepared to stack the box with more players closer to the line of scrimmage if the situation calls for it.

“We’re going to try to stick with what we’ve been doing early,” Anderson said. “If they start hurting us, there’s a good chance that we may move from a 3-4 to a 5-2 to try and stop the power run game. But, I feel like we’ll be able to stop the run game.”

Lee is coming off a 41-0 victory over Delta Streets Academy, the same team West Memphis Christian defeated two weeks ago 55-0. The Black Knights are fresh off of a 49-0 rout of Strider Academy in West Memphis Christian’s homecoming game.

The Black Knights look to win two homecoming games in two weeks as this weeks game at Lee Academy serves as homecoming for the Cougars, setting a clash between the rivals that excites the Black Knights, according to Anderson.

“I think a lot of it is just staying calm and maintaining our composure before we go out,” Anderson said. “It’s a big rivalry game… This is actually their homecoming game. It’s going to be a large crowd. It’s going to be a loud crowd. And, I think we’ll rise to the occasion when it comes down to it.”

The Cougars defeated the Black Knights in Lee’s homecoming match last season. But, Anderson feels that if his team can leave Marianna with a victory this week, it could energize the West Memphis Christian team for the rest of the season.

“I really think that if we can pull this one out this Friday then we’ll keep rolling and it’ll carry us through the rest of the season,” Anderson said.

The Black Knights and Cougars kickoff in Marianna, Arkansas tonight at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples