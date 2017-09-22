Bulldogs look to overpower Greyhounds

Earle tries to follow its first home win of the season with its first conference win of the season as the Bulldogs 2A Conference schedule kicks off tonight in Salem

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Fresh off a dominating 66-0 victory over the Mountain View Yellowjackets (0-3 overall), the Earle Bulldogs (21 overall, 0-0 2A Conference) look to carry momentum, an explosive offense and daunting defense with them on the road to Salem, Arkansas tonight to open up conference play against the Salem Greyhounds (2-1, 00).

Earle head coach Albert Coleman makes no bones about the Bulldogs defensive philosophy heading into their conference opener, trying to slow down the rushing attack of the Greyhounds.

“That’s exactly what the game plan is, to be able to stop the run game and force their quarterback to throw the ball,” Coleman said. “They’ve got good linemen up front who block until the whistle blows and a running back who runs hard every time he touches the ball.”

Coleman says that defensively he hopes his Bulldogs can reach the Salem backfield by confusing those linemen with an overload of Earle players.

“We’re going to load the box and blitz from multiple angles and shift a lot on the line of scrimmage pre-snap and hopefully confuse those linemen enough to where one or two of our people can come free and have some big plays in the backfield for losses,” Coleman said.

Offensively, Earle looks to establish their running attack early, forcing the Greyhounds to load up near the line of scrimmage. If that happens, expect Divison-1 quarterback prospect Gerry Bohannon to have a field day with Salem in one-onone coverage, according to Coleman.

“If we establish the run game early, it’s going to force them to put more men in the box and that means there’s going to be a lot of one-on-one coverage down the field and in the short passing game,” Coleman said. “So, we’re going to try and exploit that part of it and hopefully we can have some success early enough to where the passing game is wide open.”

“We’re going to put them in a position to where they have to go man-to-man,” Coleman added. “And, if they go man-to-man, there’s no way they can control us man-to-man. I look for big things from both the run game and the pass game. But, Gerry (Bohannon) should have a very, very successful night on offense.”

Bohannon nursed a hamstring injury, causing Earle’s 6-4, 215-pound leader to see limited action in the first two weeks of the season. Bohannon suited up and took the field ready to play the entire game last week against the Yellowjackets. But, after a first half that saw him complete 11 of 16 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns, there was little need for the Bulldog’s signal-caller to return to the field for the final half of play.

Add Bohannon and the Bulldogs receivers to an Earle defense which just threw it’s first shutout of the season and a running back in Jacquez Gray who has rushed for over 300 yards in the first two weeks of the season, the Bulldogs seem to be firing on all cylinders at exactly the right time, according to Coleman.

“It’s perfect time,” Coleman said.

“(Bohannon) hasn’t really played a full game yet. So, it’s going to be very exciting to see wha the does playing a whole game.”

Though it’s only Week 4 and the first week of conference play, Coleman says the Bulldogs are focused on one things, locking up the top-seed of the Arkansas 2018 2A Football State Playoffs and earning homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

“If you’re the one-seed in our conference, you have home field advantage throughout the playoffs,” Coleman said. “So, we most definitely want to shoot for that one-seed.

So, that means you have to go out and put teams away early and execute our game plan.”

The Bulldogs and Greyhounds kickoff tonight in Salem at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples