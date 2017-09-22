Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

– We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly Rd., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message.

Pastors L. B. Hodges.

Beautiful Zion Church,

420 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Gospel Birthday Celebration Concert Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Honoring Bro. Keith Whitfield, founder and director of Whitfield and Company. Some of the guests taking part will be: Bro. Keith Whitfield and the Whitfield and Company Chorale Reunion Choir, Sis. Pamela Armour and the Memphis Shop Choir of Memphis, Tennessee, The Forrest City Mass Choir of Forrest City, The Beautiful Zion Mass Choir, Sis. Meredith Smith of West Memphis, Sis. Tiffany Mosley of Memphis, Bro. Vernon Harris of Conway, The Temple of Refuge Singers of West Memphis, Worship and Ministry Choir of West Memphis, Bro. Keenon Coleman and Company of Pine Bluff and Min.

Patrick Bean, Bonafide Worshippers of Jonesboro and many others. Mistress of Ceremonies is Sis.

Linda Malone of Beautiful Zion MB Church. Host pastor is Dr. E. D.

Whitfield.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry,

2805 East Service Rd., West Memphis: 7th Church Anniversary Sunday at 11 a.m. Special guest Bishop Michael Robinson of GMCC of Memphis.

Pastor Elder Rickey Hunter.

House of Prayer Church of God In Christ,

Edmondson: Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration. Let love bring us together on this joyous occasion of praise and worship. Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Speaker Elder Charles Gilmer Sr. Pastor Oza Brewer.

House of Prayer Fellowship Ministry,

1217 2nd St., Earle: Revival Time. Theme ‘There’s a Change About To Take Place.’ Sunday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly.

Guests include: Sunday – Minister Bobby Luckett Jr., Monday – Pastor James Wilson, Tuesday – Pastor Sherman Smith, Wednesday – Bro.

Jeremiah Price, Thursday – Pastor Larry Atkins and Friday – Prophetess Jearlene Wilson. Founder Pastor James Wilson.

Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 23905 Hwy. 70 E., Shearerville: Annual Women’s Day Program Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker First Lady Sharon J.

Latham of Love Is The Key Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. Host pastor is Rev. Calvin Nance.

Lighthouse Temple, 1132 Patterson Ave., Earle: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. Soul Ties Exposed. The Stones will be expounding on ‘Satan’s Plan is to Destroy Through Sex Before Marriage.’ Lunch will be served. This is a free event and open to the public. Hosted by Min.

Donald and Samantha Stone. Host pastor Bishop Thomas and Sis. Elverta Jackson.

March of Faith Fellowship International,

315 S. Walker St., West Memphis: Tent Revival Coming to West Memphis Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. Hosted by March of Faith Fellowship, Bishop Manuel Donis, Apostle Adam Davis, Pastor Brian Schaeffer, Pastor David King, Bishop Lee Salter, Bishop Henry Peeples, Dr. Doris Riley and Pastor Mary Wells.

Come and experience the supernatural demonstration of the power of God for healing, deliverance and love!

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 134 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Hosting a Choir Musical for Worship & Ministry Community Choir Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Guests include: Darrel Artison & Spiritual Excitement, Soloist Lavada Jones, VYAA Creative Dancers, New Zion Church, The Gospel Jubilees and others. Host pastor Rev. James Parker.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 S.

15th St., West Memphis: Sponsoring Part II, State Drive Program and dinner at the church Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. M.C. for that day Mrs. Clara Ferron, member of 15th Street Church of Christ. Soloist Evangelist Maretta Cox of Memphis. Sponsors Mrs.

Martha Edwards and Mrs.

Dorothy Taylor. Pastor Rev. Leroy Turner Sr.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Waverly Rd., West Memphis: Annual Choir Day Program Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. Guest churches will be I’m A Part MBC, Lake Grove MBC, New Salem MBC and Anthonyville MBC. Host pastor, Larry Robinson.

Mt. Pilgrim Church,

1209 2nd St., Earle: Family and Friend Day Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. Elder James Wilson and House of Prayer of Earle will be the guest for the evening. Many other churches are invited. Host pastor Rev. Milton Nicks.

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, South Airport/Waverly Rd., West Memphis: Annual Seven Seal Rally Sunday, Sept.

24 at 3 p.m. Guest speakers will be Pastor James Parker Jr., Rev. David Riley, Elder Lanon Stewart, Rev. Lawrence Davis, Rev. Melvin Stewart, Rev. Terry Pulluiam and Pastor Sam Beason. Host pastor James Reynolds Jr.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E.

Polk, West Memphis: Harvest Day Sunday, Sept.

24 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Minister Keith Higgins and Beautiful Zion Church Family. Sponsor Deacon Tyrone Allen. Pastor S. J.

Parker Sr.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church Sunday, Sept. 24. Healing and Deliverance Service Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Minister Shirley Collins is preaching the Word of God. Climax of Bible Institute Wednesday, Sept.

27 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, 4285 Hwy. 77 North/Sunset: Having a ‘Cook Out’ Saturday from 11 a.m.

until 4 p.m. The menu will consist of Fried Catfish or Bar-B-Que with French fries, bread, cake and a drink all for $7 per plate.

Dine in, carry out or we will gladly deliver to your door. Please call 870-7391309 for more information. Sunday evening at 2:30 p.m. Pastor’s Aid Program. The guest speaker and church will be Rev.

Gregory Powels pastor of Heavenly Peace Church.

Another guest will be Rev.

James Parker Jr., pastor of Morning Star MB Church of West Memphis along with other guests. Host pastor, Rev. Henry W.

Showers.

United Fellowship Church, 2507 E. Barton, West Memphis: Men’s and Women’s Day Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev.

Charles Clark from the New St. Paul Church family. Host pastor is Rev. A.

L. Townsend Jr.

All Former St. John AME Family Members