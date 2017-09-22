HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, September 23, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Don't be hard on yourself if you have low energy at work today. It's possible that you're just not sure what to do. A lot of people feel this way today – it's no biggie.

Your participation in sports events might be low-energy today. Don't worry about this, because it's temporary and will be gone in 48 hours.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Don't take on more than you can handle at home today. And avoid domestic disputes, because you might not have all the facts. Something is fuzzy here.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) No matter how convinced you are about something today, be careful, because you might change your mind later. Things are not exactly as they appear.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Be careful about important financial decisions today, because you might be confused, deceived or at a disadvantage. Be cautious!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It's hard for you to get 100 percent behind something today, because your energy is low and you feel pulled in different directions. That's OK – it's just that kind of day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Something is going on behind the scenes, and it might be sneaky or even illegal. Whatever the case, watch your back. Be careful.

think that friends and members of groups are supportive today – but are they really? Wait a day or two to see which way the wind is blowing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a poor day to go up against authority figures like bosses and parents, because you don't believe enough in your own cause. Because you second-guess yourself, others will too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. to Jan. 19) Avoid arguments about racial issues, politics and religion today, because they will get you nowhere. Today there is too much confusion and lack of commitment. Sit this one out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Do not make important decisions about inheritances and shared property today, because you might regret it later. You also will find it hard to defend your own best interests.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Relationships with others are complicated and confusing today. You're not sure if you should go or stay. You're not sure what you really want to achieve. Relax. Things will get better.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are generous and easygoing. You have an open-minded, liberal approach to life. This is a year of teaching and learning. You will spend time in reflection. Because your spiritual or religious beliefs will take priority, you might explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

