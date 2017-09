Marriage Licenses

Sept. 13 Edgar Reyes, 29, and Monica E. Garcia, 29, both of Memphis James R. Grissom, 26, of West Memphis, and Margaret A. George 24, of Memphis Timothy A. Hulum, 40, and Marsha M. Morris, 37, both of Blytheville Sept. 14 Miguel R. Cruz, 22, and Dinorah C. Perez, 37, both of Memphis Patrick A. McCullough, 28, and J. M. Talley, 28, both of Memphis Sergio R. Centeno, 35, and Sayda L. Lopez, 20, both of Walls, Mississippi Sept. 15 David L. Miller Jr., 28, and Tabitha Y. Montgomery, 29, both of West Memphis William Lopez, 28, and Juana I. Gamboa, 31, both of Memphis Stephen W. Bogan, 35, and Takeisha E. Stover, 33, both of Southaven, Mississippi Alan D. White, 59, and Pearlie M. Robinson, 59, both of Heth Eugene D. Short, 56, and Stephanie L. Minor, 55, both of Cordova, Tennessee Brandon L. Gatlin, 32, and Bailee J. Vaughn, 24, both of Wynne Jose R. Timenez, 33, and Gabriela T. Buaiz, 36, both of Cordova, Tennessee Marcus O. Bohanon, 33, and LaSandra S. Perry, 34, both of West Memphis Kelly R. Davis, 53, and Haralia L. Garcia, 60, both of Marion Sept. 18 Aaron Martinez, 45, and Monica V. Fransico, 42, both of Cordova, Tennessee Sept. 19 Jose A. Garcia, 32, and Miceala Y. Perez, 20, both of New Albany, Mississippi Alexander S. Cook, 31, and Danielle N. Hoover, 32, both of Cordova, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

Sept. 7 Cedrick G. Ingram vs. LaQuita Yvette Morris Sept. 8 Donald C. Butler Jr. vs. Lisa Jo Butler Sept. 13 Charles Harris vs. Jeanette

Harris

Marion Police Reports 09-04-17 / 09-11-17

09-04-17 – 10:00pm – 401 Maywood Cove – Criminal Mischief 09-04-17 – 4:30pm – 205 Block – Found Property 09-05-17 – 7:15pm – Judge Smith – Speeding / Suspended Driver License / No Proof Insurance 09-05-17 – 4:00pm – 113 Military Road – Criminal Mischief 09-05-17 – 9:53am – 1 Patriot Drive – Battery 09-05-17 – 1:30pm – 101 Brougham – Assault on a Family Member 09-05-17 – 12:10pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 09-05-17 – 7:00am – 103 Walnut – Assault on a Family Member 09-05-17 – 12:00am – 914 Pleasant Plains – Financial Identity Fraud 09-06-17 – 9:48pm Highway 64 – Suspended Driver License 09-06-17 – 10:30pm Highway 64 – Failure to Pay Registration 09-06-17 – 4:30pm – 212 Military Road – Harassment 09-06-17 – 2:00pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 09-06-17 – 5:50pm Cottonwood – ORD 107 09-06-17 – 5:53pm – 120 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 09-07-17 – 3:00pm – 383 Beechwood Cove Aggravated Assault 09-07-17 – 3:04am – 212 Cabriolet – Persons in Disagreement 09-07-17 – 3:00am – 112 Lori – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 09-07-17 – 2:55pm – 210 Wood Trail – ORD 239 x 2 / Failure to Inoculate x 2 09-07-17 – 6:55am – 123 Chestnut – Family in Need of Supervision 09-07-17 – 12:15pm – 115 Cottonwood – Disorderly Conduct 09-07-17 – 12:15pm – 115 Cottonwood – Disorderly Conduct 09-07-17 – 12:15pm – 115 Cottonwood – Disorderly Conduct 09-07-17 – 12:15pm – 115 Cottonwood – Disorderly Conduct 09-07-17 – 1:05pm – 3732 I55 – Terroristic Threatening 09-07-17 – 1:47pm – 118 Briarwood – Battery 09-07-17 – 8:00am – 1 Patriot – Family Need of Supervision 09-07-17 – 12:15pm – 115 Cottonwood – Terroristic Threatening 09-08-17 – 11:00am – 240 Manor – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 09-08-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 09-08-17 – 6:45pm – 553 Par #12 – General Information 09-08-17 – 4:51pm – 113 Lori – Undermined Cause of Death 09-08-17 – 10:00pm – 233 Whispering Wind Circle Persons in Disagreement 09-09-17 – 11:00am – 400 Marion Lake Drive – Found Property 09-09-17 – 3:30pm Highway 64 – General Information 09-09-17 – 7:10pm – 97 Willow – Aggravated Assault 09-09-17 – 10:00pm – 409 Birdie – Persons in Disagreement 09-10-17 – 10:45pm – East Service Road – Suspended Driver License / Failure to Pay Registration / One or No Tail Lights 09-10-17 – 2:56am – Bancario – Request for Arrest 09-10-17 – 5:36am – 3148 I55 – DWI / Refusal to Submit 09-10-17 – 9:00am – 729 Pin Oak – Persons in Disagreement 09-10-17 – 4:00pm – 123 Lori – Assault on a Family Member 09-10-17 – 4:32pm – 475 E. Brick – Persons in Disagreement 09-10-17 – 7:00pm – 111 Sherwood Cove – Theft of Property

West Memphis Police Reports 9/4/17 – 9/11/17

9/4/17 12:19 AM South 13th/East Tyler Avenue TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 9/4/17 1:05 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 9/6/17 12:57 PM 1422 Village DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/4/17 9:00 PM 2217 Oak Creek RD POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 9/5/17 12:47 AM 701 S 14Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 9/5/17 12:49 AM 600 W Broadway AVE 1 LOITERING 9/5/17 1:05 AM 301 N 35Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/5/17 10:45 AM 2115 E Jackson AVE HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 9/5/17 11:33 AM 409 S 9Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 9/5/17 12:28 PM Little Elton HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 9/5/17 12:33 PM 350 Afco RD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 9/5/17 12:59 PM 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 9/5/17 1:08 PM 1704 Goodwin AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/5/17 1:22 PM 600 N 7Th ST ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 9/5/17 2:54 PM 200 S Rhodes ST GENERAL INFORMATION 9/5/17 3:36 PM 611 Graham ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 9/5/17 5:50 PM 222 E Roosevelt AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED,

SUSPENDED, OR

REVOKED 9/5/17 11:37 PM Glenn Bailey/Space Center NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 9/6/17 2:27 AM 505 Lois Marie CV CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/6/17 1:37 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 9/6/17 1:55 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/6/17 3:24 PM 251 S 7Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 9/6/17 3:40 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 9/6/17 4:59 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 9/6/17 5:28 PM N 4th/Broadway GENERAL INFORMATION 9/6/17 5:53 PM 1340 S Avalon St. 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/6/17 7:59 PM South 15th/East Polk POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/6/17 9:48 PM 1814 E Jackson AVE BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 9/6/17 10:27 PM South 4th/Polk BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/6/17 11:18 PM 100 blk of South 2nd POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/6/17 11:43 PM 429 W Broadway St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/6/17 11:44 PM 1814 E Jackson AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 9/7/17 12:47 AM 2402 Goodwin AVE C307 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/7/17 1:58 AM East Thompson/ N. Walker POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/7/17 2:26 AM Balfour/Preston SATISFY COMMITMENT 9/7/17 4:27 AM W. Service Rd / Missouri Street CARELESS

AND PROHIBITED

DRIVING 9/7/17 8:47 AM 305 S 19Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/7/17 8:57 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 85 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/7/17 10:29 AM 429 W Broadway Ave. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/7/17 11:11 AM 3950 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/7/17 1:10 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/7/17 1:20 PM 350 Afco RD RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 9/7/17 1:40 PM 517 S 18Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 9/7/17 2:04 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/7/17 4:19 PM 1101 S Avalon ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/7/17 4:31 PM 809 Walnut DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/7/17 6:18 PM 508 Oxford ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/7/17 6:34 PM 508 Oxford ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / DISRUPTS OR DISTURBS ALAWFULASSEMBLY 9/7/17 6:40 PM 508 Oxford ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 9/7/17 9:05 PM 2501 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/7/17 9:25 PM 2501 E Service RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 9/7/17 9:44 PM 2501 E Broadway AVE SATISFY COMMITMENT 9/7/17 9:46 PM Rich/Balfour POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/7/17 10:01 PM 100 Court St. HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 9/8/17 1:17 AM 4200 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 9/8/17 1:32 AM 4200 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/8/17 2:16 AM 501 W Broadway RD HARASSMENT / FOLLOWS A PERSON IN AND ABOUT A PUBLIC PLACE 9/8/17 2:17 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 9/8/17 8:20 AM 600 block of Highland Drive Robbery 9/8/17 2:54 AM 197 Elizabeth LN GENERAL INFORMATION 9/8/17 9:10 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 9/8/17 9:55 AM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/8/17 11:47 AM 626 E Broadway AVE HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 9/8/17 11:47 AM 600 block of East Broadway Avenue THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 9/8/17 12:11 PM 1509 Colonial DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/8/17 12:29 PM 706 S 10Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/8/17 1:58 PM 2315 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 9/8/17 2:11 PM Unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/8/17 2:34 PM 532 S 19Th St. Robbery – Aggravated 9/8/17 3:33 PM 700 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 9/8/17 3:58 PM 806 N 14Th St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 9/8/17 4:21 PM East Broadway Avenue / Highway 55 South entrance ramp LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/8/17 4:37 PM 0 Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 9/8/17 5:15 PM 1214 Winchell ST 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/8/17 8:55 PM 1204 Dover RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/8/17 9:02 PM 210 W Service RD 128 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/8/17 11:20 PM 3506 Church ST DOG BITE 9/9/17 1:21 AM 210 W Service RD THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 9/9/17 1:45 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/9/17 4:37 AM 3901 Petro RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/9/17 9:06 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/9/17 9:19 AM 606 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/9/17 9:54 AM 2126 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 9/9/17 10:44 AM 459 N Roselawn DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 9/9/17 11:46 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/9/17 2:51 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 9/9/17 3:04 PM 717 E Broadway AVE MISSING PERSON 9/9/17 5:26 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 9/9/17 10:02 PM 1210 Cox ST 2 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/9/17 10:10 PM 300 S Avalon ST Homicide – MURDER – 1ST DEGREE 9/10/17 3:17 AM 321 S 20Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 9/10/17 10:03 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 9/10/17 11:47 PM 115 S 20Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 9/10/17 11:50 PM 703 N Mcauley Dr. THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 9/11/17 1:32 AM 2400 Goodwin AVE 304 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 9/11/17 9:50 AM 3950 E Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 9/11/17 11:35 AM 2209 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 9/11/17 10:00 AM 1009 E Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/11/17 10:01 AM 301 N 35Th St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 9/11/17 1:44 PM 3900 Petro RD A Robbery – Aggravated 9/11/17 2:56 PM 410 Graham ST 2 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/11/17 3:12 PM 410 Graham ST 2 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/11/17 3:30 PM 315 W Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 9/11/17 4:07 PM 700 N 14Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/11/17 8:17 PM 401 Auburn AVE 6 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $1,000 OR LESS