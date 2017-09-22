Patriots prepare for Blue Devils

The most heated rivalry in Crittenden County sports gears up for another round as the Marion Patriots and their dynamic offense make the short travel to West Memphis tonight to face the Blue Devils and their dominating defense

Something’s got to give.

Tonight, the high-flying passing attack of the Marion Patriots, 774 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns through three games, meets a daunting West Memphis Blue Devils defense that is only giving up an average of about 103 yards per game so far, this season.

After watching game film on the Blue Devils all week, Marion head coach Jed Davis is still uncertain of how the Patriots can move the ball successfully for an entire game against West Memphis.

“When you look at West Memphis’ defense, they’re driven by the front seven, the linebackers and the defensive lineman,” Davis said. “Those dudes are as good as we’ve seen by far and away. So, you’d think if they’re going to put seven guys in the box, you should be able to throw the ball and theoretically you should be able to. But, if four down linemen are getting pressure on you, it’s tough.”

If the Patriots are to find success airing the ball out, it’ll have to begin with excellent play from the offensive line, according to Davis.

“It’s going to be a tough road for our offense,” Davis said. “It’s going to start with our pass protection. If we can get good pass protection, we feel like there are things that we can do offensively to move the chains. But, it’s got to start up there. If (quarterback) Jacob Green is running for his life all night, we’re going to be in bad shape. But, if he’s got a clean pocket, we feel like we can throw and catch the ball pretty well.”

Expect most of those passes to be on quick routes, according to Davis, as Marion looks to find soft spots in the West Memphis defense and negate the Blue Devils intimidating defensive linemen.

Marion is coming off of a 53-8 victory over Blytheville in which the Patriots boasted their first 100+ yard rusher of the season, a 163-yard performance from running back Anthony Price. But, Davis says is Marion is to find any success against a West Memphis defense which is built to stop the run, it’ll have to come from executing the right plays at the right time.

“We were picking our spots (to run the ball against Blytheville) and I think we’re going to hav eto do the same thing Friday against West Memphis,” Davis said.

“But, we’re not going to line up and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to run the football right at you.’ I don’t think that’s our biggest strength and I think it’s going into West Memphis’ biggest strength which is their front seven.” From a Patriots defensive perspective, Davis has grown accustomed in his last four years with Marion to seeing West Memphis run the ball with authority.

But this year, led by quarterback Michael Troxler and receiver Steven Stone, the Blue Devils have added a capable passing attack to their repertoire.

However, Davis says the Patriots are still focused on stopping the Blue Devils run game first.

“This is probably the best passing team that West Memphis has had since I’ve been here in the past four years,” Davis said.

“So, that’s something new.

Normally, they just hang their hat on the run. But, this year they’re able to throw it a little bit. So, we’re going to have to be concered with both but definitely our goal is to stop the run first.”

Should the game come down to a field goal, Marion’s kicker Parker Holland certainty has the leg to help the Patriots out, according to Davis. But, Marion’s head coach would feel much more comfortable attempting a field goal from inside the Blue Devil’s red zone.

“As long as we’re inside the 20,” Davis said of potential field goals. “He’s got the leg to kick it from a ways deeper… Just the consistency from outside the 20 isn’t what we need it to be. But, if we’re inside the 20, I feel real confident about it.”

And as always, Davis wouldn’t rule out the possibility of using some trick plays to get Marion it’s first ever victory over West Memphis and the Patriots a win in their first conference game of the season.

Though, he didn’t commit to running any either, holding any potential secrets close to his chest.

“There’s a possibility you’ll see quite a few (trick plays) and there’s a possibility you won’t see any at all,” Davis said.

“So, we just have to find the right time in the game to do it.”

Davis says his team looks forward to the opportunity to defeat their cross-county rivals and make history for Marion tonight.

“You’d start off conference 1-0. And, you’d beat your cross-town rival and that’s never been done before,” Davis said.

“Obviously, the kids would be ecstatic. It would mean a whole lot for our football program.”

“It’s what they talk about all year,” Davis added.

“It’s something they look forward to. It’s been a good week and we’re excited to play the game Friday.”

The Patriots and the Blue Devils kick off at Hamilton-Schultz Field tonight in West Memphis at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples