So, ‘Who Are You?’

By Clayton Adams The rock group The Who has a song titled “Who Are You?” It's a fun song, it asks the question who are you but it doesn't answer the question. Who are you? Send off a little saliva from your mouth to a company and they will tell your genetic make up but the company cannot tell you who you are. Travel abroad and trace the route of your forefathers but family history cannot tell you who you are. Who are you?

Seeking out what God says about you as a person is the only place one needs to consult.

What does God say about you? You were created and formed — with a purpose!

'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you…” (Jeremiah 1:5) He knew you before He created the universe!

Have you ever asked why you are the way you are? Have you asked what is my purpose on this earth? The apostle Peter wrote about your purpose; “so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” (1 Peter 1:7) Your purpose in life is to bring God, praise, glory and honor to Him! Are you bringing praise, glory and honor to Him!

Many people have difficulty in finding their “place” or “lot” in life. What are you to be doing? Can't find any work that brings you satisfaction? Perhaps you are looking in the wrong place or have the wrong understanding of what your life is to be. Understand that God thinks about you so much that He even thought of and created for you special work for you to do; “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10) What are you doing with your life?

Often times we settle for what is comfortable, easy and pleasing but rarely, if ever, does the comfortable, easy and pleasing things of life give us true satisfaction. This is why people pursue all the wrong things… more money, more sex, more drugs, more power, more whatever and yet their appetite is never satisfied. Why? because they are filling themselves with wrong things. What are you chasing? Have you settled for something less than what God has planned for you?

You have a purpose in life. You were created according to God's plan. Your life may not turn out the way you want but if you follow God, your life will turn out better than you planned. Who are you?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’