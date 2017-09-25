4th Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander Saturday

Several hundred cyclists from around the region will participate in 4th Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander and Gravel Grinder in West Memphis

P.R. Event Management Mid-South cyclists of both road and fat tire bikes who are eager to ride along the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River will have their chance at the 4th Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander bike ride on Saturday, Sept. 30, in West Memphis. A second ride, the Gravel Grinder, coincides with the Flatlander ride. Both rides begin at 9 a.m., and are presented by West Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau. P.R.

Event Management is producing the cycling events.

The Flatlander includes 20-mile, 40-mile and 67mile courses routed on paved county roads. The Gravel Grinder is a 21mile rough terrain ride meant for off-road bikes.

Both rides start at the trailhead of the Big River Trail near Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3600 E. Broadway Street. All participants will receive a custom-designed longsleeve T-shirt and will be rewarded with food, beverages and music at a postride party at Pancho’s following both rides.

Cost for the either ride is $50 in advance and $60 day of ride. To register, go to www.pr-eventmanagement. net.

From Kini Plumlee