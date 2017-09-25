Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Garden Club

The Hughes Town & Country Garden Club (HT& CGC) met on September 15th at Panchos in West Memphis. Hostesses this month were Melinda Akins and Kathy Davenport. The ladies discussed the HT& CGC presenting “Just A Jester”, a National Garden Club Flower Show recently. They were very proud of the Horseshoe Lake Youth Garden Group for their hard work. Some of the ladies are looking forward to the sunhat contest at the “Pumpkin Patch” Northeast District Meeting on Oct. 5, at the Silos in Bono, Arkansas. This month the Yard of the Month went to Bess & Sid Fogg on Hwy. 50 East. The ladies enjoyed Chips & Dip, Taco Salad and assorted desserts. This month’s program was presented by Kathy Davenport on Specific Propagation, she showed different methods to propagate old treasures. Door prizes of mums went to: Holly Bacon, Jeanette Cumbia and Pamela Myrick.

Town Meeting

Report from Water Operator, Ricky Scarbrough, was all water samples were good. Repairs have been made to all four stations and 2 stations have been pumped out. Council will have to amend their budget due to unexpected payments and transfer some monies. No report from Fire Chief Thomen during his absence. Code Enforcement Officer, Vince McDermott requested that council make an ordinance to collect grass cutting monies from property owners not taking care of their lots. No action was taken on this recommendation. The Park remains closed until completion of the New Park Project. Mayor Kee was not able to be present at this month’s meeting, but had asked the council to approve a 2.5 tax increase, council didn’t feel would generate that much more monies since there are not many businesses in the Town. Again, there were complaints about youths riding on golf carts speeding and running stop signs. You are reminded if you don’t call the Sheriff’s Department, they don’t know anything about it.

Crittenden County Master Gardeners

The Crittenden County Master Gardeners (CCMG) had a good turnout for their seminar on “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” on Sept. 9, at Angel’s Way Baptist Church in Marion. At their September monthly meeting some Master Gardeners were recognized for their years of service. Melinda Akins was present to receive her five-year pin. Plaques were presented and hung-up on the wall to recognize past Master Gardeners of the Year, Agents of the Year and Friend of the Master Gardeners. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener there will be a first time ZOOM session starting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and each Wednesday through Nov. 15, in Crittenden County Extension Office if someone is interested in attending. The minimum for them to hold this ZOOM session is twenty people throughout the whole state. If you have any questions please contact the County Agent office at (870) 739-3239. On Monday, Oct. 16, Master Gardeners and other gardeners and hummingbird lovers attended The Annual Hummingbird & Adult Appreciation Day at the home of Jim & Julie Gately in Marion. On top of the spectacular hummingbird show and sharing knowledge with fellow gardeners about plants in their yard and seeing their propagations prepared. The Gately’s had a very nice breakfast spread to offer their visitors. Now the CCMG are gearing up for their booth at the Crawfordsville Festival on Oct. 14. Stop by and visit for more information on becoming a Master Gardener and they will be sure to have some of their items they make available for sell.

St. Francis County Master Gardeners

The St. Francis County Master Gardeners are hosting a seminar “Fall Into Gardening” on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Mid-South Health Systems Building in Forrest City. Speakers this year are Janet Carson – “Plants that Attract Butterflies”. Anita Vandiver – “Herbs and Vegetables From Garden to Table”. Tamara Walkingstick – “Edible Plants”. Tana Beasley “What to Love About Hummingbirds”. Claudette Cooper – “Tool Talk”. Contact Martha Wilson at MWilsonRealty@SBCglob al.net for more information, registration closes Oct. 2.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Sept. 22nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Ella McConnell, Cale May, Pat Burch and Wayne Bartoush, Jr. In Memory: Tim O’Bryant and Tommie June Brown.

Sept. 23rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Christy Franks Coats, Gail Cox, Case Morgan and Timothy “T.J.” Newcomb. In Memory: Mary Geneva Collum and Ellis T. Cromeans.

Sept. 24th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Elliott Burch Marsteller, Phillip Spain, Rusty Wacaster, Ashley Kay and Nan Lambert. In Memory: E.D. Tate and James E. Latham.

Sept. 25th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Shirley Phillips, Mary Basemore, Dianna A. Goacher and Mia Meurrier. Happy Anniversary to: Paul & Alice Stovall.

Sept. 26th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Dayzie Grace Martinez, Braden Lewis Sauls, Charlie Tribble, Brock K. Brown, Teaira Taylor, Bryce Bonds and Debra Kindervater.

Sept. 27th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Gregory Wacaster, Jan M. Beasley and Don Arnold. Happy Anniversary to: Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Worley. In Memory: Dorothy Bernard and Mrs. C. L. Burch.

Sept. 28th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Denton Trail Machen and Trevah Gregory Saunders. In Memory: Howard Vickers, L. E. Burch, Sr. and Robert McDermott.

Calendar of Events Sept. 23rd

Horseshoe Lake Library Open, noon to 5 p.m.

Sept. 24th

Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Sept. 25th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

Sept. 26th

Zumba Class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Master Gardeners PNG Conference, Ferndale, Arkansas (Sept. 26-27).

Sept. 28th

Zumba Class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Sept. 29th

Next weekly article appears!

By Holly Bacon