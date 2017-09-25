Lady Patriots breeze past Mustangs

Marion made quick work of Forrest City on the volleyball court this past Thursday

The Arkansas 6A Volleyball State Runner-Up Marion Lady Patriots (8-4 overall, 7-4 6A/5A-3 Conference) found little resistance against the winless Forrest City Mustangs (0-12, 0-11) on Marion’s hardwood last Tuesday with Marion sweeping Forrest City in three consecutive sets: 25-3, 25-7, 25-8.

In fact, seven of Forrest City’s 18 total points came from Marion errors.

Though seven total errors for the game is hardly a large number, leading to Marion head coach Lisa Beasley’s pride in the Lady Patriots ability to execute an almost completely clean game.

“We didn’t make many errors and we took care of businesses,” Beasley said.

“We served well. We passed well. We played clean and that’s always good.”

Marion was clearly a higher level of competition than Forrest City, seeming to overpower the Mustangs on almost every rally.

Mustang players made no real attempt to stop the rocketed shots off the right arm of Destiny King, who led the Lady Patriots in kills this past Tuesday with 11.

Actually, most of Marion’s success came almost completely uncontested with 27 aces.

King led the Lady Patriots at the serving line with eight aces, though Lilian Fogleman and Megan Adams each recorded seven aces on the evening.

Fogleman also shelled out 24 assists in the match.

And, on a night where the Lady Patriots defense was hardly tested, Carly Russell led the Marion team in digs with seven.

Russell also pitched in seven kills in the contest.

Marion’s junior varsity squad also earned a victory over their counterparts from Forrest City, defeating the junior varsity Mustangs 25-9.

Morgan Whited led Marion’s junior varsity in scoring against Forrest City with seven aces while Megan Tolleson and Hartley Charlton pitched in four aces apiece.

Seventeen of the junior varsity Lady Patriots 25 total points in the set came from balls that were served in for aces.

In what was technically a conference game, Marion seemed to be practicing certain plays and executing certain sets against Forrest City in their offense in preparation for a rematch with the Valley View Blazers (19-0, 12-0) this Tuesday.

“It gave us an opportunity to play,” Beasley said of last Thursday’s match. “We were able to work on some things. We played our game which I’m happy with. I was happy that we were able to come out, execute and do some things like run some plays.”

Now Marion’s attention shifts to the Blazers as the Lady Patriots seek redemption for a home loss at the hands of Valley View which ended a home winning streak for Marion that dated back almost four years.

The Blazers beat the Lady Patriots in Marion on Aug.

29, in three consecutive sets: 25-18, 25-15, 25-9.

The first set in Valley View this Tuesday is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples