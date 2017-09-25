Mid-South Volleyball Club teaches local youth fun and technique

A pair of former local state championship winning volleyball players lead a competitive youth volleyball program into its second season in an attempt to pass on their passion for the sport to children while teaching former high school players proper technique and how to enjoy themselves in the process

Competitive volleyball in Crittenden County isn’t just on the high school level anymore.

Mid-South Volleyball, an AAU-style program for local youths interested in volleyball, enters its second year under the direction and coaching of two multiple state championship winning former Marion Lady Patriots, Harley Strayhorn and Emily Burns.

Strayhorn and Burns both graduated from Marion High School in 2012 and were part of the Lady Patriots first ever state championship winning team in 2010. The duo enjoyed the state title so much that they won it again the following year in 2011.

Now no longer able to compete competitively, Strayhorn says that Burns and herself just want to help instill the same fire for the hardwood in the next group of local volleyball players that they had instilled in them.

“We just want to pass on our love and passion for the sport of volleyball to the next generation and better prepare them to play high school ball if they so choose too, while having fun in the process, of course,” Strayhorn said.

The goal of Mid-South Volleyball, which will be split into several teams of players 18 years and younger based on age proportional to how many players sign up, is to have fun while learning the fundamentals of volleyball and gain some exposure by playing teams from around the South, according to Strayhorn.

“We just want to have fun,” Strayhorn said.

“We’re not worried about always winning. We want to teach technique and we want to teach them right.

We’re just trying to get the girls more competition and to see other people from different areas of the country.”

Last year in its inaugural season, Mid-South Volleyball stayed true to it’s name, showcasing Crittenden County’s talent on the hardwood throughout the Memphis area and neighboring cities including: Jackson, Tennessee, Jonesboro, Little Rock and even Fayetteville.

Being based locally though, Mid-South Volleyball offers an advantage to Crittenden County youth who want to play the sport competitively but not make constant drives to Memphis, a tiring task that Strayhorn says she and Burns had to do when they were growing up in the sport.

“We’re on this side of the bridge. So, that’s easier access,” Strayhorn said.

“Most people go to Memphis. We did that. So, we know how tiring that can get.”

The upcoming competitive volleyball season will last between January and April and tryout fees are fifty dollars per player.

Tryouts are split up into two different dates.

Players 8-13 years old can try out for the Mid-South Volleyball club on October 30th at Marion Untied Methodist Church. Tryout times for the 8-13 year-old group is scheduled for between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Players 14 years or older can try out at the same place, Marion United Methodist Church, on November 2nd. Tryout times for the older group is slated for 5:00 p.m.

through 6:30 p.m.

For any more information about Mid-South Volleyball, contact Strayhorn or Burns.

Strayhorn’s can be reached by calling or texting 901-487-6792.

Likewise, Burns can be contacted at 901-832-2096. The former Marion Lady Patriots state championship winning duo can also be reached via e-mail at midsouthvolleyball@ gmail.co m

By Collins Peeples