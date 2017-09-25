West Memphis alum launches online coaching system for sports success

WM School District Former Academies of West Memphis standout, Tywanna Smith, has launched an online coaching system to guide athletes and their families at each stage of their sports journey.

As a former professional basketball player, Smith has created Surviving the Lights Athlete Coaching System to ‘coach’ other athletes on how to transition to college and to the pros. Athletes at every level (from high school to professional) and across multiple sports can benefit from the wealth of information and advice that Smith compiles in an online video system.

From Billy Woods