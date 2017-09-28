Blue Devils bombard Bombers

Carlson Bennage led West Memphis tennis on the hard court with a pair of singles victories

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devil tennis team saw action last week at Mountain Home.

Junior Carlson Bennage continued his onslaught of the competition with a pair of singles victories. Bennage posted routes of 81 over Billy Beck and 8-2 over Jack Arp.

In other boys singles matches, West Memphis' Tanner Ramsey lost to Arp 8-0 and to Beck 8-0. Miller Kearney of West Memphis lost to Garrett Steelman 82.

In boys doubles, Kaiden Holt and Wallace Crain of West Memphis defeated Arp and C.J. Blackmon 8-5 and then secured an 8-4 win over Mountain Home's Dylan Kimbriel and Graham Davidson. Blue Devils Brunson Langston and Gavin Carlson defeated Dillon Kimbrell and Graham Davidson 9-8 (7-3) and then lost to Arp and Blackmon 8-0.

The Blue Devil boys won 5 of the 9 matches.

In girls singles, Hannah Boozer of West Memphis lost 8-0 to Emily Heide and 8-1 to Elizabeth Lewis. Olivia Harrison of West Memphis lost 8-0 to Heide. In girls doubles, West Memphis' Hannah McCall and Marika Hellums lost to Megan Beck and Caroline Yeakley 8-1 and they lost to Sara Godfrey and Chloe Nosari 8-4.

West Memphis' Piper Charlton and Gracey Benson fell to Godfrey and Nosari 8-1 and to Beck and Yeakley 8-0.

The Blue Devils will host Marion on Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club.

By Billy Woods