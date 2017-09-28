Duck Hunting Dogs

Times Outdoors Columnist For 40 years, Papa Duck was a professional retriever trainer and during these years of training I worked with many hundreds of dogs. Retrievers are like people with no two alike.

Sports coaches talk about the great athletics they helped reach greatness and seldom mention their failures. Dog trainers are the same. Retrievers tend to fall into three categories: excellent, serviceable, and bad due to their natural talents and desire to retrieve.

Some dogs have no desire to retrieve and some do not have the mental ability to make hunting dogs. This group of dogs are best returned to their owners and become family pets.

Most retrievers make nice hunting dogs that are fun to be with and make duck hunting much more fun and save their owners many trips thru mud and icy water. Then there are excellent dogs that are rare to come by. If you are lucky, you might have one in a life time. They become field champions and outstanding duck dogs along with being wonderful pets.

At the top of retrievers, be it labs, goldies, or Chessies, are the very rare “Great” dogs.

Over my many years of dog training, I was fortunate to have worked with five great dogs. Grunt Dog and Bessie Mae Lucille I owned, Charlie Lowrance’s Emma, Billy Dunavant’s golden retriever Chief, all which are gone to the Big Duck Blind In The Sky, and perhaps the greatest of all, John and Ann Stokes’ dog, Gus. The Great dogs all have a tremendous desire to retrieve; they have exceptionally good eyesight, are extremely intelligent, and want to please. These are the dogs that make a trainer look good.

Gus is a male black lab weighing about 75 pounds of pure muscle and desire to retrieve. When John first brought Gus to Lakeside Kennels, I was immediately impressed with his speed and desire to “fetch”. He proved to be very trainable and wanted to please, thriving on praise and petting. It did not take many repetitions of the lesson for him to get it right. It usually took 3 or 4 months of training to have a dog ready to go and be ready for the first season of hunting. After 2 months, I called John and told him to come get Gus because he was well past the initial phase of training. When he asked what the next part of training was, I told him hand signals and greater distances of retrieves. He said to continue with the training.

This proved to be easy to teach and in a couple of months he went home. I suggested that he be placed with a field trial trainer because he would probably become a field champion, which is the highest accolade a retriever can attain.

John decided not to go into field trial training and was happy to have him back with him and needless to say, Gus became a great gun dog. I know how coaches feel when their star players graduate and take a part of you with them.

I feel fortunate to get Gus back for a few days of “touch up” training several times a year when the Stokes family go out of town and let me have him.

It is fun to work him on the difficult retrieves and I am amazed how much talent the dog has. Yes, I have hunted over him and he is as good a duck dog as any hunter could want. Gus is the only dog we let stay in the house with us. I hope that Stokes breeds him to some nice females because his talents should be passed on. If he has pups, I will want one for Dr. Keith because his Henry dog is getting very old and his hunting days are numbered. I will come out of retirement to train Little Gus!

By John Criner