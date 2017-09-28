Lady Pats run out of steam in Valley View

Marion came out swinging against the current 5A State Champions but eventually fell in four sets

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Despite a strong start, the Marion Lady Patriots (9-6 overall, 7-6 6A/5A-3 Conference) couldn’t keep momentum on their side as they fell 1-3 to the Valley View Blazers (20-0, 13-0) in Valley View this past Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots shocked the undefeated reigning Arkansas 5A State Champions, stealing the first set from the Blazers 25-23. Marion head coach Lisa Beasley brimmed after the opening set went to the Lady Patriots.

“You wouldn’t have been able to find a prouder coach anywhere after the first set,” Beasley said. “It was exciting and fun to see our girls celebrate after beating one of the best teams in the entire state in a set.”

However, the Blazers regrouped following the three-minute set break and came into set two looking like the state championship caliber team they are, redeeming themselves against the Lady Patriots with a 25-11 set win.

Beasley had hoped that the energy from the opening frame could spark an upset victory for the Lady Patriots over Valley View in the remaining sets, but says the magic soon faded.

“I was hoping the momentum would take us the rest of the match, but we came up short,” Beasley said.

Marion looked more competitive in set three, eventually dropping the set to Valley View 25-17 before the Blazers scorched the Marion team in set four (25-11).

Beasley remains proud of each of her players individual effort but says it would’ve taken all of her players performing at their highest quality at the same time to leave Valley View with the upset victory.

“We just couldn’t seem to get everyone on the same page or everyone’s cylinders all going at the same time,” Beasley said.

Valley View completes the season sweep over Marion, defeating the Lady Patriots in the first contest between the teams on August 29th in three consecutive sets (2518, 25-15, 25-9). That Marion loss ended a homewin streak which dated back almost four calendar years.

Marion definitely showed improvement from the August loss to last Tuesday’s match. The Lady Patriots went from not winning a set in the first game against the Blazers and only scoring 42 total points to winning their opening set last Tuesday on their way to a 64-point night.

In this week’s loss to Valley View, Destiny King and Carly Russell once again led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 14 and 11 kills, respectively. Lillian Fogleman finished third on the Marion team in kills with five while also contributing 18 assists. Claire Moncrief added seven assists.

And, the Lady Patriots turned in a true team effort, defensively, with three Marion players recording double digit digs. Caroline Brinkley led the way, as usual, for the Lady Patriots defense with 20 digs. But, Russell and Fogleman also added 16 and 12 digs, respectively.

The Marion junior varsity Lady Patriots also fell in their only set to their counterparts from Valley View. Autumn Starling highlighted the Marion performance, doing a little bit of everything with four digs, an ace, a kill and an assists.

Marion returns home tonight to face the Paragould Rams (16-3, 112). Marion lost the first matchup between the teams, falling in three consecutive sets at Paragould, (25-16, 25-14, 25-16).

The Lady Patriots look for redemption against the Rams tonight in Marion with the action slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples