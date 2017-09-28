HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

For Friday, September 29, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a friend. Share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person to get his or her feedback.

Personal details about your private life seem to become public today, especially in the eyes of parents and bosses. Keep this in mind, in case you have to do some damage control.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a great day to make travel plans or get out of town. You want to do anything that gives you a sense of adventure and a chance to learn something new!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are a thrifty sign. This is a good day to take stock of your debt and your assets in order to see the big picture. Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to money.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This is just how it works. Be cooperative and accommodating.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It will please you to go that extra mile today and do something so you feel better organized. Perhaps this is cleaning up something at work, or at home or in your car? Just do it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day. Make plans to see friends

and have a good time. Enjoy sports and pleasant activities with children.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might want to cocoon at home today or relax among familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative might be important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) When you talk to others today, you want a real conversation. You want to get down to the nittygritty of things and find out what's happening. (There's nothing wrong with that.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Money and finances are on your mind today. You're never casual about these things because ultimately, you want to take care of your long-term future. Security matters to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. But it also brings you a little bit of extra good luck! Yay!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will love solitude in beautiful surroundings if you can find it today. You need some peace and quiet.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are friendly, creative and imaginative. You also can be witty and charming! This is a year of building solid foundations. You will want to simplify things and channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up any physical discipline to help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)