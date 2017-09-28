Upcoming events at Riverside International Speedway

Weekend racing through the end of October

sports@theeveningtimes.com

• Saturday, September 30 — TMS 305 WS, Black Oak Gin 600, Pull A Part Late Model, G & S Electric Modified, Supply House Stock.

***

• Saturday, October 7 —

Grassroots Nationals TMS 305 WS, Black Oak Gin 600, Pull A Part Late Model, G & S Electric Modified, Supply House Stock.

***

• Saturday, October 14 — No Races Scheduled Short Track Nationals at I30 in Little Rock.

***

• Schedule Change: Friday, October 20 and Saturday October 21 — USCS Fall Nationals.

***

• Schedule Change:

Enduro Race is Saturday, October 28. Calling all Enduro drivers to get your cars ready for this race. There needs to be 50 cars preregistered and prepaid for the Enduro Race.

By the Times Sports Staff