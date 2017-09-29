First-ever ‘MEMPHO’ Music Festival Oct. 6-7

Party in the Park at Shelby Farms with local and nationally- known artists

www.jambase.com The inaugural MEMPHO Music Festival will be held at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis, Tennessee on October 6–7. Organizers have revealed the lineup of acts who will perform at the debut event.

The MEMPHO 2017 lineup features Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Cage The Elephant and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Also performing at the new festival will be Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools with Hard Working Americans and WSP keyboardist John “”Jojo” Hermann with his Jojo’s Slim Wednesday project. The lineup also lists the likes of Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Bishop Briggs, Southern Avenue, The Weeks and Dan Luke & The Rad.

There will also be a tributes to the music of Memphis with special sets including Booker T.

Presents: A Stax Revue and Steve Cropper & Friends.

“As a special adviser to MEMPHO, I’m proud to help bring one of the greatest musical cities in the world a new kind of music festival,” said renowned keyboardist Chuck Leavell. “The setting is spectacular and the talent line-up is top notch with a combination of great new artists and some established fan favorites. As an environmentalist, I’m also very pleased that everyone involved has a high sensitivity to keeping the event clean and green, and in harmony with nature.”

For tickets and for more information, visit https://mempho.frontgatetickets. com/.

From MEMPHO Media