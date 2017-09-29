‘Hogs on the Square’ Oct. 24

Marion trying something new to get folks together in the community

news@theeveningtimes.com Marion Chamber of Commerce is expecting a big crowd for its Hogs on the Square tailgate watch party.

“We’re thinking around 300,” said Chamber Vice President Tracy Brick.

The Chamber will turn courthouse square into a giant tailgate party on Saturday, Oct. 24 as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brick said they will have a 20-by-8 foot Jumbotron TV in the parking lot. Residents can park their car or pitch a tent in the parking lot or spread a blanket out on the grass and enjoy the game with friends and neighbors.

“We are promoting it as a family friendly event where you can come out and play Baggo or throw the football around,” Brick said. “We want people to come out and fire up the grill and cook out.”

The city’s Advertising and Promotions Commission agreed to give a $5,000 sponsorship for the event and provide an additional $5,000 to help cover expenses.

Brick said the Chamber also plans to do a radio ad campaign in Wynne and on KWAM in Memphis.

“That gets us a regional presence,” Brick said.

Brick said there should be plenty of room for cars and on the grass. People heading out to the game can park in the courthouse parking lot, in the back of the courthouse, at Trinity in the Fields Church, and even across the railroad tracks at City Hall or in the Methodist church parking lot.

“That will leave us all that parking in front of the courthouse, the grassy area — all that will be available and you can see the screen,” Brick said. As for alcohol, Brick said the Chamber will not be selling or handing out alcohol and that all city and state alcohol laws will apply.

Brick said the tailgate party will be a fun event and a good way to draw people to courthouse square. “We’ll see if we can get people used to being down on the square and if this is something that is going to be viable when we do this revitalization,” Brick said.

“I think this is a great idea,” Bigger added. “I’m all for anything like Christmas on the Square and anything that promotes the downtown and gets it in people’s mind as a focal point of the community.”

By Mark Randall