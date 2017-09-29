HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, September 30, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are so motivated that you can move mountains today. This is why you will get a lot done, especially at work. Act on your ideas about how to improve things.

This is an amazing day for athletes, artists or anyone who wants to hone or improve his or her technique. Whatever practice you do today will really pay off!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Look for ways to make improvements at home, because you can do this today. Focus on bathrooms, laundry areas and anything to do with garbage and recycling.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are a strong communicator today, which is why this is a great day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write for a living. Your words are like gold!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Act on your moneymaking ideas, because you can see ways to either make money in a new way or make some money on the side. You also might improve something you already own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to make a better impression on your world. Do you have any ideas?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Something going on behind the scenes ultimately might lead to some improvement in your life. But first, you have to deal with something privately.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You can rally your forces and set them marching today, because everyone will listen to you! You have amazing charisma; and you are convincing!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your ambition is aroused, which is why bosses and authority figures will sit up and listen to you today. You are focused, energized and you know what you want. (Sounds like success to me.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Make plans to travel or get out and travel today either way, you will like it. You also might explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will win any disputes about shared property today, because you're coming on like gangbusters. (Meanwhile, your sex drive is strong.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You might attract a strong person in your social circle today. Listen to what this person has to offer. Don't be too quick to reject him or her. Be patient until you hear this person out.

YOU BORN TODAY: You love beauty and harmony in your surroundings. You also are focused and disciplined. This is a busy year and a year of choice. You will have zest for life and want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have; do not focus on what you don't have. Expect increased popularity and the warm rekindling of old friendships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)