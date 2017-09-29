The importance of hospitals

Almost everyone understands the importance of hospitals in addressing the many health needs of a community.

However, not everyone understands some of the key economic benefits, and challenges, that hospitals face in carrying out this mission.

Hospitals, both profit & nonprofit, have dramatic economic benefits to a community.

Much comes in the form direct employment by the facility, which are often one of the largest, if not THE largest, employer in town.

Secondly, hospitals are huge consumers of goods & services from outside the facility itself. They can be “cities within themselves”, in that they are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and have to accommodate numerous patients, staff, physicians, and other ancillary personnel. This creates a multiplier effect that on average supports another 2.5 jobs for each hospital job.

Lastly, hospitals provide a basic form of reassurance to both residents & businesses, that help is close at hand if you need it. It can make a community “complete”. We are fortunate to have an organization the caliber of Baptist to partner with Crittenden County to make this happen. It will take the commitment of both to be successful.

On Sept. 14, Brian Welton, CEO of the now-under-construction Baptist Hospital–Crittenden, was the guest speaker at the Marion Chamber’s annual Awards Banquet. We were excited to hear Mr. Welton speak on the plans and progress for the hospital’s opening next year.