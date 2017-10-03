Black Knights jet past Cardinals

West Memphis Christian rode it’s speed on the ground into the Potts Camp end zone six times in a dominating victory

With 580 yards on the ground, the West Memphis Christian Black Knights (52 overall, 1-0 1A MAIS Conference) literally ran through the Potts Camp Cardinals (1-6) on their way to a 48-14 victory.

West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson credits the gaudy ground game to the Black Knights speed advantage over the Cardinals.

“We ran a lot of jet sweeps and counters,” Anderson said. “And, with the misdirection and the speed on the outside, they just couldn’t stop it.”

Though the Black Knights boasted three 100-plus yard runners in win over Potts Camp, it was senior Thomas Warren accounting for over half of the West Memphis Christian rushing yards with 266 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries.

Anderson says that Warren looked like a player determined to separate himself from the pack, literally and figuratively.

“He was able to get outside quite a bit and, even when they did start making plays to stop him from getting outside, he made good cuts and actually broke tackles to make some long plays,” Anderson said of Warren. “He ran the ball really hard and ran with a purpose.”

Senior Malik Barrow and junior Tyler Little also managed triple-digit rushing performances, going for 119 yards and 105 yards on seven and eight carries, respectively. On his way to 119 yards rushing, Barrow entered the Cardinals end zone twice.

Not to be outdone, senior quarterback Parker Benson accumulated 66 yards rushing on 12 carries and one score via the ground. However, Benson would find the end zone through the air as well, with his only completed pass out of five attempts traveling 21 yards into the hands of junior Mathew Land.

Anderson says, that while the Black Knights will ride the dominating rushing attack as far as they can, the Black Knights are still prepared to let Benson air the pigskin out, especially once the postseason arrives.

“I still think we’re going to have to end up throwing the ball a little more,” Anderson said. “But, it’s hard to break away from something that’s working for you… When you’re popping off 20 and 30-yard runs every time you carry the football, it’s kind of hard to pull away from it.”

“If we continue to do what we’ve been doing, I think we’re going to have to open up into the passing game more and more as we get into the playoffs,” Anderson added.

Not to be outdone, the Black Knights defense left their mark on the Cardinals, forcing three Potts Camp turnovers; fumble recoveries by Mathew Land and Mason Shidler and an interception by Toni Moore. Those three Black Knights takeaways give the West Memphis Christian defense 20 turnovers on the season. Anderson credits all of the Black Knights defensive success to a mentality created by his assistant coach Marcus Davidson.

“Coach Davidson has done a good job of really putting in that mindset of, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep that goose egg on the scoreboard.’,” Anderson said. “I personally think it’s been instilled by Coach Davidson to put a passion behind the players to make them take pride in keeping that scoreboard on a zero or the lowest points they can keep them too and take pride in their defense.”

With the victory over Potts Camp, West Memphis Christian now enjoys a five-game win-streak in which the Black Knights have outscored their opponents 216-20. That kind of success breeds a confidence in the Black Knights that they could beat any team that lines up across from them, according to Anderson, especially their opponent this Friday, the Tunica Academy Blue Devils (7-0).

“There’s a lot of confidence in them right now and you can tell that in their behavior, their actions and in practice how hard they work,” Anderson said. “I really think they’ve got a lot of confidence going into Tunica this week.”

“I think they fully believe they’re going to beat Tunica this week,” Anderson added.

The Black Knights confidence will only build off of a home-field advantage as Tunica Academy travels to West Memphis Christian this Friday with the winner of this game putting themselves in the driver seat for the top-seed of the 1A MAIS State Playoffs.

Kickoff between the Tunica Academy Blue Devils and the Black Knights at West Memphis Christian this Friday is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples