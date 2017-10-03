Blue Devils tame Lions

West Memphis literally ran through Searcy, led by Guren Holems’ 206 rushing yards. moving to 5- 0

WM School District SEARCY — Not too far into last Friday night's game at Searcy, West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore looked on the sidelines at his senior running back Guren Holmes.

The look on Holmes' face was all Elmore needed to see.

'I saw that look in his eyes,' Elmore said of Holmes. 'He wanted the rock.'

And the Blue Devil coaching staff obliged, giving the 'rock' to Holmes a whopping 38 times. The normally balanced West Memphis offensive attack became one-dimensional for the most part, but why mess with success?

The Lions couldn't stop Holmes, so the Blue Devil coaches kept calling his number.

And calling it. And calling it. Until, in the end, Holmes had compiled 206 yards rushing and one touchdown to lead West Memphis to a 36-21 victory over Searcy.

'Whew, I'm tired… very tired,' said a jubilant Holmes after the game. 'I just wanna go home and lay down.'

So emboldened were the Blue Devil coaches to gut the Searcy deffense with Holmes' feet that at two junctures in the second half, Holmes ran the ball nine straight plays before it led to a 24-yard field goal by Dylan Wiggington that put West Memphis on top for good at 17-14.

Then when the Blue Devils got the ball back, Holmes ran it another six straight plays.

'Coach was right, I did want the ball,' Holmes added. 'I just couldn't lose to (Searcy) no more.'

Holmes, who had 26 touches in the second half alone, was referring to the Lions' five-game winning streak over West Memphis, which came to a thundering halt.

The victory keeps West Memphis undefeated at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the 6AEast Conference heading into this Friday's homecoming contest against Little Rock Hall.

'It was a great win for a number of reasons,' said Elmore. 'Number one it broke the streak (Searcy) had on us coming in.

Second is our kids just played great and came back from an early deficit.' The build-up was high coming in for Searcy senior quarterback Mason Schucker, who threw for 1,793 yards last year and was less than 500 yards shy of that mark after four games this season. He also had 20 touchdown passes coming in.

And the way he sliced up the Blue Devil secondary on the game's first drive was enough to draw some concern from the West Memphis faithful.

Schucker completed 7 of 12 passes for 71 yards after throwing a tackle-eligible touchdown pass to 6foot-6, 335-pounder Catrell Green.

Schucker went on to complete 12 of 23 passes for 170 yards in the first half as both teams went into intermission with a 14-14 tie.

Schucker's second half wasn't nearly as fluid. By the early moments of the fourth quarter he had completed only 2 of 6 passes for a mere 5 yards.

'Our defense, for all practical purposes, shut down without question the most high-powered offense we've seen, so far, after their first two drives,' said Elmore. 'Our defensive coaches made some adjustments in the first half.

(Searcy) was hitting undercovered receivers and they are good. (Schucker) got rid of the ball quick. After that second series, our coaches made the adjustments and you gotta give them and the kids credit.'

It was all West Memphis in the second half, even after the Blue Devils mugged the second-half kickoff.

After getting the ball back, Holmes' heroics led to Wiggington's field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Amaurius Stinnett lined up in the Wildcat Formation and scored a 5-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 23-14 lead.

And then the play that may have broken the Lions' backs came when Schucker was stripped of the ball and senior cornerback Nick Brown scooped up the ball and ran 30 yards for a touchdown with 5:54 to play in the game to give the visitors a 29-14 cushion.

The Blue Devils later clinched the outcome when quarterback Michael Troxler outraced the Searcy defense on a naked bootleg for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 3621.

'We talked about this at halftime. The second half could come to define the 2017 Blue Devil football team,' Elmore added. 'We made a big deal about coming together and rallying together. I felt like we won all three phases of the game in the second half…

offense, defense and special teams.'

By Billy Woods