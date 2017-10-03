Earle’s domination continues

The Bulldogs have now outscored their last three opponents by a combined 161 points

Another Friday night is in the books and the Earle Bulldogs (4-1 overall, 2-0 2A Conference) recorded another dominating, mercy-rule victory, this time by defeating the Marked Tree Indians (3-2, 1-1) by a score of 61-6.

Earle literally wasted no time jumping on top of the Indians as Bulldogs receiver and return man Ojohsua Bunton took the opening kickoff almost 90 yards, scoring an Earle touchdown before the Bulldogs high-powered offense ever stepped on the field.

“That set the tone for the night,” said Earle head coach Albert Coleman.

While Division-1 quarterback prospect Gerry Bohannon, his slew of receivers and the running back combination of Jacquez Gray, who scored twice, and Anthony White dazzled fans, all of the scoring success was actually bred from the defensive performance led by senior captain and linebacker Cordell Chase, according to Coleman.

“Cordell Chase did a phenomenal job,” Coleman said. “I can’t say enough about him and his leadership. Cordell gets in their tails, puts people in the right spot and he plays and flows. He’s really stepping up, almost like a coach on the field on the defensive side. And, we haven’t had that type of defensive player in a long time.”

Along with 18 tackles, according to Coleman, Chase returned an interception for a touchdown in Earle’s blowout over Marked Tree. Chase was joined in defensive scoring by Jaylon Coopwood who scooped up an Indians fumble and returned it for nearly 35 yards and a Bulldogs touchdown.

Coopwood also had four tackles and a sack in the Earle win.

“The defense was unbelievable,” Coleman said.

“This was a game where we had 11 flowing to the ball pretty much on every play… The defense thinks they can win the game, period. (The defense) says, ‘If they don’t score the ball, they can’t win.”

Whether it be scoring on special teams, offense or defense, Coleman said the Bulldogs faced little resistance from Marked Tree.

“Literally anything we wanted to do, we were able to do it,” Coleman said.

And, one thing Earle wanted to do was kick an extra-point. The Bulldogs, who have attempted twopoint conversions after every touchdown so far this year, trotted out Ahmad Gray for a few extra point attempts in the win over the Indians.

Though Gray’s first kick went wide left, his second kick sailed straight through the uprights as the Bulldogs fans erupted.

Coleman says that the field goal just adds another weapon to an already scary Bulldogs offense.

“I just keep thinking that, at some point in time, we may not be able to be inside of the five where we feel like our strength is to run the ball down somebody’s throat,” Coleman said. “We may be 12, 15 or even 20 yards out and have to kick a field goal. And, we’ve been working on that for the last two weeks.

We’ve got a kicker who, when his head is down and his eyes are on the ball, does a great job.”

The Bulldogs are now on a four-game win-streak and have outscored opponents 173-12 in their last three games, a scary stat when considered that Earle is now heading into the “soft spot” of its schedule, according to Coleman.

Coleman added that despite the gaudy scores, the Bulldogs don’t plan to let up as Earle looks to secure home-field advantage throughout the Arkansas 2A Football Playoffs.

“These kids want to play at the house,” Coleman said. “And, that’s what our goal is. Our goal is to win this conference and get home field throughout the playoffs.”

Earle’s path to home-field advantage in the postseason continues this week as the Bulldogs travel to Rector High School to face the Cougars (0-3, 0-1).

Kickoff in Rector between the Bulldogs and Cougars this Friday is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples