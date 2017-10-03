HOROSCOPE M(Q)M(D)§€(Q)IPE

For Wednesday, October 4, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Relationships with co-workers will be smooth and friendly today! People are ready to help you, and you're ready to respond in kind. Because of this warm cooperation, you will get a lot done!

This is a juicy, romantic day! New romance will happen for some. Whatever occurs, you will feel attractive, flirtatious and saucy! Enjoy socializing with everyone.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You have strong ideas about how to make your home more attractive today, and you want to do something about it. This also is a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You can make money with your words today, which is good news for those of you who write, act, teach, sell or market anything. Trust your ability to dazzle others!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might spend money today, because you can't resist something beautiful. And yet ironically, you also will work hard to earn money. (Yup – it goes both ways.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You feel very social and friendly today. The truth is that you feel attractive, and this makes you feel good. Enjoy charming others and catching up on gossip.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today.

For some reason, you will love to sneak in a little time just for yourself to take a breather from your everyday routine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A friend could become a lover today. In any case, you truly will enjoy the friendship of others today. You also will enjoy group interactions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You make a fabulous impression on bosses and VIPs today, which is why this is the day to make your pitch. Go after what you want, because you just might get it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel for pleasure will delight you today. Do anything that broadens your horizons, gives you a sense of adventure and provides an opportunity to learn something new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage, or to borrow something from someone. It looks like the universe owes you a favor!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Relationships with others are warm and friendly today. In fact, flirtations and romantic contacts are everywhere!

YOU BORN TODAY: You like to keep busy! You are an intellectual person who is creative and imaginative. This is a year of teaching and learning. You will spend time in reflection. Because your spiritual or religious beliefs will take strong priority, you might explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)