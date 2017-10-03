Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for playby- play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

• Dodgeball League — The West Memphis Adult Sports League is organizing a men’s and co-ed Dodgeball League. League Director Jay Holder is asking for input and suggestions. Follow the West Memphis Adult Sports League on Facebook to comment, make suggestions or be a part of the new league. ***

• Henry Bell Open —

Saturday, Oct. 7, at Meadowbrook Country Club in West Memphis. The fourperson scramble is a fundraiser to send 3-year-old Henry Bell to the Little Lighthouse. There is an entry fee of $80 per player, or $320 per team. The fee includes a cart and entry into the tournament. There will be a cash prize to the winning team, as well as Hole-In-One prizes, a longest drive competition and a closest- to-the pin competition. The Little Lighthouse is a 501(c)(3) organization, meaning your contribution is 100percent tax deductible. To register, to donate or to be a part of this great worthwhile event, contact Lance Bell at (870) 514-6364, or inquire via email at thelancebell@gmail.com.

***

• Hogs on the Square — The Marion Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Watch Party for the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Marion Courthouse Square. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tracy Brick at (870) 739-6041, or via e-mail at tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org.

***

• 8th Street Mission Golf Tournament — At the Marion Golf & Athletic Club, Saturday, Oct. 14. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Play begins at 1 p.m. Four-person scramble format. $240 per team, or $60 per player. Tickets are available through the mission. Call Pastor Larry Brown at (870) 735-6010 or stop by the office at 717 E. Broadway in West Memphis to register. All proceeds to benefit the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ.

***

• Hometown Crawfordsville Festival 5K Run/Walk — Saturday, Oct. 14, in Crawfordsville. T-shirts for the first 100 pre-registered participants age 14 and above. Awards will be given for male and female winners in Overall, Master, Grand Master and ten-year age groups. A $50 Gift Certificate from Breakaway Running will be given to the first place runner in Overall, Master, and Grand Master – Male and Female. $100 Cash Incentive to anyone setting a new course record, male or female division. Registration for Children 13 years old and under is $15 and each child will receive a short sleeve T-shirt. Pre-registration fee is $20. Race Day registration is $25. Sign-in and Race Day registration will be from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at Crawfordsville City Hall.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball —

Players 8-13 years old can try out for the Mid-South Volleyball Club on Monday, Oct 30, at Marion Untied Methodist Church, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Players 14 years or older can try out at the Marion United Methodist Church, on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For any more information about Mid-South Volleyball, contact Harley Strayhorn at (901) 487-6792, or Emily Burns at (901) 832-2096, or inqure via e-mail at midsouthvolleyball@ gmail.com

• Marion Patriots Football —