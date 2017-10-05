Blue Devils look to remain perfect against LR Hall

Fresh off a win over Searcy, West Memphis rolls into Friday Blue Devil homecoming matchup against Little Rock Hall with a 5- 0 record and a head of steam

WM School District On the heels of an important 6A-East Conference victory last week at Searcy, Blue Devil head coach Billy Elmore is preaching consistency this week.

West Memphis (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the conference) recorded an impressive 3621 win before an overflow crowd at Searcy. Now, he says, the Blue Devils must guard against any letdown and keep charging ahead.

They should have no trouble charging ahead Friday night at Hamilton-Shultz Field as they take on perennial weakling Little Rock Hall in a homecoming game at 7 p.m.

'I think consistency is the big thing we're focusing on right now,' said Elmore, in his fourth season as head coach. 'We've said all along that we feel like we're good enough to beat anybody on our schedule, but we're also capable of losing to anybody on our schedule. If we play our best we should be fine. But that's our goal, to play our best each week.'

The Blue Devils took an early punch to the gut last week at Searcy. The Lions took the opening drive 78 yards in 17 plays for a touchdown and after a quick three-and-out by the West Memphis offense, the hosts were on the move again and threatening to score.

That is, until Jamie Johnson fell on a Searcy fumble at the West Memphis 18. That swing allowed the Blue Devils to change the course of the contest, especially on defense.

Kelvin Love's 5-yard touchdown tied the game and from there the WMHS defense gathered some steam.

Searcy quarterback Mason Schucker, getting some looks from mid-level D-1 colleges, completed 10 of his first 19 passes for 116 yards. But after the fumble recovery by Johnson, Schucker went 4 of his next 10 for only 53 yards until the team's final drive when West Memphis' defense loosened up its coverage.

'I think we've gotten close to seeing our defense play its best at times this season,' said Elmore. 'You can see the determination.

Part of it, in that game, was we felt like we could stop the run. (Searcy's) quarterback was really good. He got rid of the ball really quick.

'And they were taking advantage of some things that, honestly, most teams can't take advantages of on the outside. They were chewing us up on the quick passes. Our defensive coaches made the adjustments. We matched up on them on the outside and dared them to run the ball on us. Our defensive front took care of that. It was a deal where your game plan really changed after (Searcy's) first possession.'

Hall comes into the game 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Hall's misery stretches through the century. The Warriors have won 24 games in the past 17 years.

So, yes, they're already jacked about basketball starting in another month or so.

'They've had their struggles, I don't think anybody can argue with that,' Elmore said of Hall. 'The thing they do have, however, is athleticism. They have some kids who are good players. We respect what they do. They do some things that can give you some trouble. What seems to catch up to them, though, is the depth issue.'

Homecoming activities before the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the introduction of the court and its queen, Reagan Carpenter.

By Billy Woods