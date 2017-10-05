Hd HOROSCOPE

For Friday, October 6, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today is a good day to think about your assets and what you are worth. Information is power, especially when it's about money and wealth. Don't be left in the dark.

Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you a little bit luckier than all the other signs. However, it also makes you more emotional. Grab the luck!

GEMINI May 21 to June 20) For some reason, you want to lie in the tall grass and watch the world go by today. You need a little time to take a rest from your busy schedule.

CANCER (June 21 to July This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone, especially a female acquaintance. Why not ask for this person's take on your ideas?

LEO (July to Aug. Whether you know it or not, people are talking about you today. For some reason, you are high-viz and will get noticed today. Just be aware of this.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You want to escape your daily routine and do something different today. If you can't travel, you at least want to learn something fresh and exciting. Do

something different!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Wrap up some loose details about shared property, bills, taxes and insurance issues. You'll feel good if you know you're on top of your game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you'll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This just takes a little patience and tolerance – it's no biggie.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) It will please you to work efficiently today, because you want to be effective and productive. You want the most bang for your buck when it comes to your efforts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a fun-loving, playful day! Enjoy a movie, a sports event or a fun activity with children. Call up a friend for a warm chitchat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If you get a chance to cocoon at home today, you will be glad to do so. You need the luxury of enjoying some privacy among familiar surroundings.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a busy day! Grab your to-do list and hit the road. Enjoy short trips and conversations with others.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are determined, when it comes to getting what you want. However, you also are charming and tactful. This year you will review your past triumphs and failures, because you are finishing a nineyear cycle. Some of you will let go of people, jobs, places and things in order to move on to something new. Fortunately, it's a time of also moving away from heavy burdens.

TAURUS April 20 May 20)