Lady Pats top Lady Devils in ‘Pink Game’

Marion and West Memphis battled on the hardwood while honoring two women who have fought a much more serious battle with breast cancer

The West Memphis/Marion rivalry reignited this past Tuesday, this time on the volleyball court, for a good cause as the Lady Patriots (11-7 overall, (9-7 6A/5A-3 Conference) defeated the Lady Devils (4-15, 0-8) in three straight sets: (25-13, 25-16, 25-13) in the team’s annual “Pink Game” to raise breast cancer awareness.

Marion head coach Lisa Beasley says that, for a few minutes once a year, the cross-county rivalry is gladly put aside in order to let people know the importance of getting tested.

“I appreciate the fact that we do this every year,” Beasley said. “It’s important just to bring attention to this disease, raise awareness and just to get the information out there. I feel like maybe if it helps to get one person tested who hasn’t done so yet then it’s worthwhile.”

Prior to the start of the junior varsity game between West Memphis and Marion, action paused for a ceremony where each team honored someone who has battled breast cancer. Being honored from West Memphis was Melanie Meurrier of Hughes. And, Marion honored Pam Doherty, mother of Marion Junior High volleyball player Megan Doherty.

After the ceremony, many pictures and hugs, both teams graced the hardwood clad entirely in pink, a symbolic gesture of unity with everyone who battles or has a loved one battling breast cancer.

As for the game, Marion sailed through set one, encountering little resistance from the Lady Devils, as the Lady Patriots grabbed a 2-1 lead early on and never relinquished it.

However, set two brought with it a different story as the four-win Lady Devils led the Arkansas 6A Volleyball State Runner-Up Lady Patriots 10-9 at one point and held a tie with Marion at 14-all. West Memphis head coach Erin Neeley says that she tinkered with the Lady Devils lineup between sets one and two, leading to a more competitive West Memphis team in the second set.

“We made a few different changes in our lineup,” Neeley said “We tried for a different look to match up people on the other swide of the net. We just had energy in game two. We were ready. It took us a game to kind of warm up.

But, game two, we looked a lot better.”

Beasley credits the Lady Devils second set efforts to a swing in momentum toward the West Memphis bench.

“They got a lead and, of course, that should give you momentum,” Beasley said. “They were playing hard. And, you can’t doubt how hard they played.

They worked for every ball. It was tough to put a ball down. And, defensively, they were sound. They gave us some trouble.”

However, the momentum quickly shifted back to the Marion bench as the Lady Patriots took a 15-14 lead which sparked an 11-2 Marion run. Neeley believes that unforced Lady Devils errors allowed Marion to steal the momentum halfway through the set.

“We had good moments,” Neeley said “We started off the games pretty well.

We played with them until about 15. And, then we would have a few errors in a row that would give them the momentum and we could never recover.”

That energy stayed with Marion as the Lady Patriots cruised through the third and final set with junior Megan Adams serving in an ace for matchpoint.

Leading Marion in scoring, Destiny King and Carly Russell tied with 12 kills while Claire Moncrief served in four aces on the night. Most of those kills were served up by Lillian Foglemen who ended the contest with 22 assist.

Russell also led the Lady Patriots defensively, recorded 18 digs, one more than libero Caroline Brinkley who tallied 17.

Madison King led the Lady Devils scoring with seven kills while Cameron Aaron led West Memphis in assist with seven.

Defensively, Victoria Templeton led the way for the Lady Devils with 24 digs.

The Marion junior varsity squad also came out of West Memphis victorious, winning their only set over their Lady Devils counterparts 25-20. Autumn Starling and Hartley Charlton led the JV Lady Patriots in scoring, each player with three kills while Meagan Tolleson added three aces. Tolleson also led the Marion junior varsity on defensive, finishing the set with seven digs. Jane Whittington set up most of the Lady Patriots points with seven assists.

Now with two-conference wins this week, Beasley hopes that the Lady Patriots can continue their winning energy as Marion heads into its last three conference games.

“Volleyball is such a momentum sports,” Beasley said. “We really need to keep going… We’ve got a big week next week. We’ve got an emotional week with senior night. But, definitely, winning two in a row is going to help. I just hope we can carry it over into this weekend and carry it over into next week.”

Marion returns to action tonight as the Lady Patriots hosts the Blytheville Chickasaws (114, 1-12) with the Marion High School junior varsity set slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

West Memphis is also back on the hardwood tonight, traveling to Wynne to take on the Yellowjackets (7-15-2, 411). The first set between the Lady Devils and Yellowjackets in Wynne is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples