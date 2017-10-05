MJHS earns a little redemption over West

After West Junior High’s first ever win over Marion earlier in the season, the Junior Lady Patriots even the score

Less than a month after West Junior High earned its first ever volleyball victory over Marion Junior High, the two teams met again. This time it was the Junior Lady Patriots topping the Junior Lady Imps in two consecutive sets: (25-11, 25-15).

Marion Junior High coach Lucy Sislo thinks her players had an extra incentive to beat West, redeeming themselves following the Lady Imps victory over them on Sept. 5.

“I think our girls were really motivated, having lost to them the previous time and wanting to kind of come out and avenge that lose,” Sislo said. “I think our girls just kind of stepped up tonight and showed that we’re the better team.”

However, while Sislo takes pride in the performance of her Junior Lady Patriots, she offers total respect to the Junior Lady Imps and West Junior High School.

“You’ve got to credit West,” Sislo said.

“They’ve got a pretty good team over there.”

While certainly there is a rivalry between West and Marion, Sislo says that it remains friendly, even to the extent that she must remind her players prior to the first set that, during the game, friendships must be set aside.

“They’re close,” Sislo said. “The girls are friends. They’re friendly rivals. I told the girls tonight, ‘We’re not friends right now. After the game, we’ll go back to being friends.’” In that spirt, both teams (each player clad entirely in pink) joined together at midcourt following the game to honor two women who have battled breast cancer, part of the 10th annual Marion vs. West Memphis “Pink Game”.

Sislo says she is glad that all of the players from West and Marion were able to take part in the ceremony.

“It’s good for the communities,” Sislo said. “It’s just great for the girls to be exposed to this year in and year out. It’s special for both teams to come together.”

The West Lady Imps are back in action tonight as the team travels to Wynne to face the Yellowjackets.

The first set between West and Wynne is slated for 4:30 p.m.

Marion Junior High returns to the hardwood on Oct. 10, as the Junior Lady Patriots host their counterparts from Jonesboro Junior High School with the first set slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples