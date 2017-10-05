News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

– ‘Through the Lens,’ featuring photographer, Jack Kenner. The exhibit will be Friday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Nov. 1 with the opening reception on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at ASU Mid-South Donald W. Reynolds Center, 2000 West Broadway, West Memphis.

• Students Interested in Applying for Band – Local students interested in talking to UAPB departments, applying, auditioning for band or would just like general information about the university are invited to the ‘Meet UAPB Night’ in Memphis at the Shelby County Administration building located at 106 S. Hollywood, Memphis, Tennessee from 6 to 8 p.m. the night of Thursday, Oct. 5.

• Marion High School Theatre Department Proudly Presents ‘Marion’s Got Talent’ – Thursday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Performing Arts Center. K-12 Talent Show benefiting the MHS Theatre Department. Producing sponsor: First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas. Patriot Patron Sponsor: Subway – N. Missouri, West Memphis. $5 students, $10 Adults (teachers get in free). Photo Booth available! $2 a picture. MHS Theatre T-shirts for sale $10 each.

• West Memphis Christian Annual Chili Supper – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Memphis Church of Christ on Missouri Street. There will be a carnival for the kids, good food and a spectacular bake sale. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at WMC or online at https://squareup.com/market/ west-memphis-christian .

• Academies of West Memphis Meeting – Public Meeting Monday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Activity Room.

• Academies of West Memphis Title 1 Meeting – Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Activity Room.

• Fall Book Sale – West Memphis Public Library, 213 N. Avalon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14. Paperbacks, hardcover fiction and non-fiction, juvenile books, audio books and cookbooks. For more information call 870732-7590.

• DeltaARTS and ASU Mid-South

• Second Chance Program — West Memphis District Court is offering a Second Chance Program. Turn yourself in from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 26, and receive a citation to return to court on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to receive sentencing on traffic cases. City cases at 8:30 a.m. and County cases at 1:30 p.m. Criminal warrants will receive citations and set on a regular docket for plea. All Failure to Appear warrants will be recalled and a $50 service fee applied with balance of fines and costs assessed.

• WMHS Class of 1967 50th Year Reunion – Friday, Oct. 13 at Panchos from 6 p.m. until closing. Buffet $15 total including tax and tip, bar extra, to be paid the night of. Saturday, Oct., 14 Meadowbrook Country Club 6 to 11 p.m. $45 per person.

Money to be in by Sept. 30 to Butch Cordell, P.O. Box 2204, West Memphis, AR 72301. Contact for information: Emma Masters at 870-5140462, Claudia Houston Foret at 901-493-5467 or Donna Rains Sims at 901-258-3591.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October ( Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Bethel AME Church Free Meals for All Children – Participating in the After School At Risk Program beginning through Saturday,

Sept. 30 at the locations listed below: Bethel AME, 2403 E. Barton Supper (Monday-Friday) 3 p.m.; East Jr. High, 1151 Goodwin Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m.; Faulk Elementary, 908 Vanderbilt Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Maddux Elementary, 2100 E. Barton Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; West Memphis Housing, 4052 S. L. Henry-Unit 45, Supper (M-F) 3 p.m. and Wonder Elementary, 801 S. 16th St. (M-F) 3 p.m. Tutoring Resources available.

• Hometown Health Fair – Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Magruder Hall Room 108, ASU Mid South. Vendors from many local programs and agencies, fun and games for the kiddos, and door prizes for all.

• Marion Community Health Fair – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Free and open to the public in the lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS Campus. To book healthcare provider booth space contact Tracy Brick Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org

• WMHS Class of 1977 40th Class Reunion – Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday Oct. 14. Meet & Greet Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 12 p.m. at Margaritas, 1100 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jet’adores, 2301 E. Broadway. Cost of event is $75 for singles and $100 for a couple, deadline Oct. 1. All participants please send money or make check payable to Class of 1977, P.O. Box 5531, West Memphis AR 72301. For more information contact Donell Granger at 870-514-8433.

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ Golf Tournament – Saturday, Oct. 14. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 1 p.m. Foursomes are $240 or $60 per player. Tickets are available through the mission. Call Pastor Larry Brown at 870-435-6010 or stop by the office at 717 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Prizes include a putting devise, a golf bag case for a phone and a 2017 Ford Fiesta SE for a hole in one from Ford of West Memphis.

• Hogs on the Square – Watch party hosted by Marion Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Courthouse Square in Marion. Kickoff time will be announced two weeks prior to game. Bring your favorite tailgate setup and watch the game on a huge screen in the square with your family and friends. Contact Tracy Brick at Marion Chamber of Commerce for more information 870-7396041 or www.tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org .

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

