Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett (updated 10-2-2017) Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park reports that Lake Poinsett is getting very difficult to get to as the complete lake drawdown continues. However, some anglers are managing to succeed. Those that are getting out there are coming in with some nice fish. Ome says they are keeping plenty of bait on hand for anglers.

Crown Lake (updated 10-2-2017)

Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) reported a good week for fishing. The lake is clear and is about 8-10 inches low. Surface temperature is in the 80s. Bream are good on redworms and crickets. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs. Anglers report good bass reactions. Use small crankbaits, topwater lures and other shallow running baits. Catfishing is good with nightcrawlers and chicken livers.

Spring River (updated 10-2-2017)

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com (870-955-8300) said water levels are running at 290 cfs and water clarity has been clear. The river has been running low, making for easy wading. Hot temperatures this week have made for some tough catching. Early morning hatches of caddis and mayflies can make for some great takes on nymphs. During the heat of the day Y2Ks and big nymphs will pull the trout up off the bottom. Hot pink Trout Magnets suspended just off the bottom of the river below an indicator have been very productive. Cool weather ahead should really get the trout on the bite.

(updated 10-2-2017) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-4352169) said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is still on and there many boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

*** White River (updated 10-2-2017)

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said fishing has been slow the past week. The water clarity is clear and the water level is low. Bream are poor but are reacting a little to worms or crickets. Crappie are fair on minnows. Bass reactions are fair to spinnerbaits and plastic worms. Catfishing is poor. Walleye reports were fair.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission