Black Knights host Tunica Academy in high-stakes affair

With the winner of tonight’s game almost a lock for the top seed in the conference, West Memphis Christian holds plenty of confidence as they prepare for the Blue Devils

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights (5-2 overall, 1-0 1-1A MAIS) head into tonight’s game at Tunica Academy with a five-game win streak in which the Black Knights have defeated their opponents by a combined 216-20.

West Memphis Christian assistant coach Marcus Davidson says that while he’s obviously extremely proud of the way the Black Knights have been playing, he wants his players to avoid becoming overly confident.

“The main thing is trying to keep the kids focused and keep them confident and not cocky,” Davidson said. “We tell them there’s a fine line between there… We’re just trying to keep them on a high plateau and not go to the top of the mountain peak and crumble and fall down the other side. And, we’ve been proud of their efforts and their ability of what they’ve been doing and what they’ve accomplished. We’re just hoping to maintain that level.”

The Black Knights will need every ounce of that confidence if they wish to continue their streak of domination tonight as West Memphis Christian host Tunica Academy (7-0).

The Blue Devils of Tunica Academy head into tonight’s game at West Memphis Christian averaging 33.6 points per game this season. That potent Blue Devils offense runs into a Black Knights defense which is only giving up an average of 8.8 points per contest.

If the Black Knights are to continue their defensive success tonight, it’ll start with containing the Tunica rushing attack, in particular the Blue Devils counter play, according to Davidson.

“We want to take away their counter and their bootleg action,” Davidson said. “As far as run plays, they’ve got a counter with a big running back that they execute very well. So, we’re looking to take that way, hopefully, if the guys do what they’re supposed to do. As far as (the bootleg pass), they usually execute it very well too. So, we’re going to try to put a little pressure on the quarterback and keep them guessing as far as secondary coverages.”

The Black Knights pressure on the Tunica quarterback will come via multiple blitz packages that Davidson has incorporated into a Black Knights 3-4 defense which has already created 21 turnovers this season. Whether they are looping, twisting, stunting or “X”ing, Davidson says the West Memphis Christian defense is having fun in their method of attack.

“Sometimes it looks like a four-man front, a threeman front, a five-man front or even a six-man front,” Davidson said. “We’re just coming in all kinds of directions through blitzing packages and the kids love it because they’re constantly doing something and they’ve had a lot of success out of it this year.”

Offensively, the Black Knights enter tonight’s contest averaging 35.6 points per game. And, coming off a game that saw West Memphis Christian rush for a total of 580 yards, expect more of the same from the Black Knights ground game.

“Whatever we need to do,” Davidson said. “If it has to be speed and counters or if we have to run up the middle and pound it, we got that in to do that as well. We run a midline veer offense out of a spread formation. But, it is kind of a methodical offense to where we can kind of take what we need against what we have in our opponents, hopefully capitalizing on that particular spot that we need to go to.”

With a win tonight, West Memphis Christian would almost certainly lock up the top-seed in their district and possibly the overall seed in the 1A division of MIAS.

“Hopefully, at the end of the day, if we do what we’re supposed to do, we can come out on top and maybe clinch a conference or district championship with that win Friday night,” Davidson said.

Tonight’s kickoff at West Memphis Christian High School between the Blue Devils of Tunica Academy of the Black Knights is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples