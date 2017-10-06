Earle rolls into Rector tonight

The Bulldogs have bested their last four opponents by a total of 179 points

sports@theeveningtimes.com Following a 61-6 domination of the Marked Tree Indians (3-2 overall, 1-1 2A Conference) at home, the Earle Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) bring a seemingly unstoppable head of momentum with them tonight to Rector to face the winless Cougars (0-3, 0-1).

After dropping the first game of the season to the Central Cougars of West Helena (5-0), Earle has responded by stringing together a four-game win streak which has saw the Bulldogs outscore their opponents by a combined score of 219-40. That stats becomes even more impressive when taken into account that Earle head coach Albert Coleman believes his team is just now entering the “soft spot” of their schedule.

To his point, the four-teams Earle has beaten on their current win streak are 9-11, including 0-5 Mountain View.

And, Earle does not face another team that currently has a winning record until their last game of the season when the Bulldogs welcome the East Poinsett County Warriors (4-1, 1-1).

Expect Bulldogs quarterback Gerry Bohannon, his slew of wide receivers and running backs Jacquez Gray and Anthony White to find success against a Rector defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per game this season.

And, expect Bulldogs middle linebacker Cordell Chase to ignite another impressive Earle defensive performance as the Bulldogs have only allowed 12 points over their last three games.

Kickoff in Rector tonight between the Bulldogs and Cougars is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples