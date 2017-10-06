Gun Buy-back set for Saturday

West Memphis Police Department looks to get guns off city streets

ralphhardin@gmail.com The City of West Memphis and the West Memphis Police Department are continuing a push to reduce crime in the city. One of the keys to a safer West Memphis is reducing the number of firearms in the community.

“We are proud to partner with the community for the first West Memphis Gun Buy-Back Day,” said West Memphis Police Department Enforcement and Criminal Investigation Division Commander Captain Joe Baker. “This program is designed to take in unwanted guns from the community and get them safely out of homes.”

The first of what the department hopes is a series of gun buy-back days will take place at the Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 305 Ingram Blvd., tomorrow, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“Along with the gun buyback, the West Memphis Police Department will also be providing free gun locks for as long as supplies last on that day,” said Baker.

The Gun Buy-Back Program will work as follows: • Bring any unwanted firearm to the Second St. John between 9 a.m and noon.

• The firearm will be turned over to a member of the WMPD to make sure it is unloaded and in safe condition (We will take any and all guns but only functional firearms will be paid for).

• A civilian member of the church will check the person bringing in the guns Driver’s license or State issued ID card, only to verify that they are a West Memphis resident (no warrant checks or other background check will be done by WMPD).

• Once the gun is verified to be in functioning order, the person who brought in the gun will be given $50 for the gun.

• The buy-back will continue as long as funds last that day.

“We hope to see anyone at this event,” Baker said, “who has a firearm that they wish to safely get out of their home and/or anyone who needs a gun lock to safely secure their firearms in the home.”

By Ralph Hardin