§ætardlaiy9 CM®!» 79 2(11)17 AMES (Mardn 21 (t® Apri If) For Saturday, October 7, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a poor day to spend money on anything other than gas and food. Keep an eye on what you're doing and avoid major expenditures or important decisions. Just lie low.

This is a fuzzy day, which means you have to keep a low profile. It's definitely a poor day for important decisions. Forewarned is forearmed.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You prefer to keep a low profile today, which probably is a good thing. This is a poor day for important decisions and major purchases. Restrict your purchases to just gas and food.

CANCER (June to July 22) You find it easy to socialize and chat with others today, because nobody really wants to work too hard. It's a bit of a goofy day. (And it's a poor day to spend money.)

LEO (July to Aug. 22) When dealing with bosses and parents today, don't volunteer for anything. Furthermore, don't agree to anything

important. Wait until tomorrow.

VMG© (Anngo 23 to§®pfL 22) VIRGO (Aug. Sept. This is not a good day to make travel plans, which is what you might want to do right now. Wait until tonight or tomorrow to make those reservations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Avoid important decisions about how to divide or share something, especially an inheritance. You can compile data and information, but make no decisions until tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be unusually open and frank today. In fact, this is a good day to schmooze – but don't agree to anything important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Expect shortages and delays at work today. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow. That's just how it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 Jan. 19) Your creative vibes are hot today! Your imagination is free, and you will dream up all kinds of new schemes and ways of doing things. It's a great day to socialize!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Family discussions, especially with a female relative, might be important today. Go with the flow, but don't agree to anything. Wait until tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a creative day for writers. However, it's a poor day to spend money or make an important decision. Don't worry if you are not very productive everyone feels like a space cadet today.

BORN TODAY: You are charming and easygoing but also competitive. You are levelheaded and fair-minded. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and exciting changes! It's time to take the initiative and define your goals. What you begin now will benefit you in the future. You even might take on a leadership role. It's the beginning of a fresh new cycle!

