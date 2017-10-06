‘It’ feeds the frenzy of America’s fascination with creepy clowns

Stephanie Sims It wasn't that long ago, you couldn't turn on the television without seeing a headline about 'Clown sighting on dark highway.', or 'Man dressed as clown scares locals downtown!' A new found craze for the colorful, sometimes fear-inducing, clown had surged across the United States. What was this fascination and why was it so terrifying?

Soon after the dying down of this weird happening, the newly remade IT film released into theaters.

Audiences and fans from the original 1990's film (by Lawrence D. Cohen) and book (by Stephen King) were immediately captivated by the clown once again. Was this all a coincidence? Had Hollywood played a huge marketing prank on the U.S.? Perhaps I'm thinking too deeply, but one has to wonder about these things.

Regardless if the two instances were related or not, this fan was already convinced to see the film.

The original book by Stephen King was quite goose-bump inducing, the original film, not so much.

It had its moments but overall things deflated a bit quickly. All of that aside! I had high hopes for this remake, especially with the advancements in CGI, editing, and so forth.

So, there I was, nestled down in the back of a darkened theater, salivating over buttery popcorn and the anticipation of hairraising chills to come. A kid, reliving a thrill for the first time- again. The opening gloom set the tone, dreary weather, and impending catastrophe.

We're thrust into the juicy bits quite quickly and I'm there, mouth slightly agape, and only fifteen minutes or so have passed.

There's something about children in films facing harrowing experiences that tugs a primal heart-string, and this was especially true of the beloved character, Georgie. His encounter with Pennywise, the Dancing Clown, is the first glimpse of the newly fashioned villain. The original Pennywise, played by Tim Curry, was definitely frightening, but Bill Skarsgard's version is absolutely terrifying. I'm positive that sinister grin Bill perfected for this role will forever be seared into my brain.

The theme of the film ranges from the obvious, innocence lost, to coming of age, racial stigmatism, fitting into a new town, mental, and physical abuse and budding romance. In two-hours, we're given several storylines to chew and through this, it is revealed that the overall, absolute theme is fear.

When we're young, our minds are innocent to the dangers of the world around us. When things happen to us as children it has a way of following us into adulthood and manifesting habits that overtime just become part of our nature.

This film paints that vividly and shows the struggles our protagonists face not only due to this evil presence but the circumstances in their daily lives. We have characters coping with the loss of their sibling, sexual abuse from their father, mental abuse from their mother, racial divides, and a common bully that harasses them all. Fear breeds fear and one by one they're targeted and tormented.

They learn that singularly they cannot defeat these obstacles, but together, by supporting one another, they can do anything. It is this revelation that leads them to stand up to Pennywise and face him head-on rather than wait to die one by one. The message of coming together in the face of unimaginable adversity is quite clear and it's refreshing, especially in a time where tensions in the world are so high. By facing down Pennywise, our protagonists confirm their own personal strength and growth throughout the film.

We also see them address their individual obstacles and overcome them, if only momentarily, in what can be viewed as a personal win for each of them.

By the end of the film we see the main characters enter into a pact to return and take on Pennywise should he ever come back to wreak havoc on their town. It was a moving gesture portrayed well by such a young group of budding actors. Together, all things can be conquered, but divided we will surely fall.

A strong message for a rehashed film that dominated box offices across America.

‘At the Movies’ A Review by