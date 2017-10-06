Patriots look to tame Lions on Homecoming night

Two potent passing attacks clash as Marion welcomes Searcy tonight

As Marion High School gears up for the Patriots (2-3 overall, 1-1 6A Conference) homecoming game tonight, the Patriots themselves prepare for a more important 6A Conference game against the visiting Searcy Lions (4-1, 1-1).

“We tell our kids all the time, homecoming is for everybody else during the week,” said Marion head coach Jed Davis. “Let the student body, the community and the kids have a great time with all of the homecoming festivities.

But, our homecoming is 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.

We want to be the team celebrating at 9:30 p.m.

Then, that’s when we’re really going to enjoy homecoming.”

In order to enjoy a homecoming win, the Patriots have work cut out for them as Searcy enters Marion averaging 43.4 points per game and led by quarterback Mason Schucker who heads into week six of the season with 1,567 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns compared to only four interceptions.

Undaunted though, Davis believes if the Patriots can force Schucker’s hand then the Patriots defense will find some success in limiting the 6-4 200-pound, Searcy senior quarterback’s success.

“Yeah, he’s really good, especially when he has time,” Davis said of Schucker. “You can see in films, when he doesn’t have time, he has pressure and the secondary does a good job of covering him, then he struggles. That’s what we’ve got to do.

We’ve got to find a way to put pressure on him.”

Davis also emphasizes the need for his defensive backs to blanket senior Searcy receivers Eli Nevels and Alonzo Tripp.

That may be easier said than done, however, for a Marion secondary that has struggled mightily against the pass this season. In order to fix the leaky Patriots secondary, Davis says some of his own star receivers (Taylor Brown, Ryan Robins and Joyrion Chase) will get snaps at cornerback and safety this week.

“We think that’s going to help,” Davis said.

“Hopefully, putting those guys over there will helps sure things up for us.”

But, Marion’s got a passing game as well and they plan to use it early and often. Highlighted by senior quarterback Jacob Green’s 1,489 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, Davis believes the Patriots aerial assault can expose some weaknesses in the Lion’s secondary.

“They don’t bring much pressure with the defensive front and we feel really good (about that),” Davis said. “If you give us three seconds to throw the football, we feel really good about what we do.”

Searcy may also be vulnerable on the ground as the Lions head into tonight’s game fresh off a loss to West Memphis (5-0, 2-0) that saw the Blue Devils accumulate 283 total rushing yards.

As for Marion, the Patriots come into tonight’s homecoming game fresh off their first conference win of the season, a 55-19 blowout of Little Rock Hall (1-4, 0-2).

Prior to the season, Davis and the Patriots set the goal of obtaining a firstround bye in this year’s Arkansas 6A Football State Playoffs. Marion needs to win tonight in order to keep that goal a reality.

“If we win out, we’re guaranteed a bye in the first round of the playoffs,” Davis said. “So, our goals are still there… So, we control our own destiny as far as a bye and a home playoff game.”

Homecoming festivities such as cookouts and tailgating preclude tonight’s game between the Lions and Patriots which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Patriots Field.

By Collins Peeples