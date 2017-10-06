Shakespeare in Love at Playhouse on the Square

The Bard comes to life on the stage in Memphis

'What light through yonder window breaks? It is the East' and the Playhouse on the Square is the sun. If you have not attended a show at the Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, or The Circuit Playhouse, you're doing a great disservice to yourself. The Playhouse on the Square is the only theatre in Memphis with a Resident Company of professional actors. And though their stage may not be the largest, it shines like no other I've seen.

I attended the Playhouse's production of Shakespeare in Love, and I beg of you to 'lend me your ears'. You may recall a movie of the same name from 1998 starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes. A highly underrated romantic comedy, I suggest giving it a watch if you ever come upon it on Netflix. This play stays true to form and follows the script of the movie about as closely as possible.

The night was filled with romance, comedy, drama, tragedy, and history albeit slightly altered for story sake. We see from the start a young and penniless William Shakespeare has writer's block, the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he's in desperate need of a muse. Any inspiration he can get really, after all, the great play “Romeo and … Ethel” cannot write itself.

Enter Thomas Kent, an unusually feminine actor… Unusual in the fact this is Lady Viola, Will's greatest admirer in disguise. She will stop at nothing to appear in his next play whether legal or not. Set against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming, cross-dressing and backstage theatrics, their love quickly blossoms into his greatest masterpiece. 'Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind; and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.' The highly charismatic Jordan Nichols stars as William Shakespeare, and I could choose no one better suited for the part. His performance was not only humorous, and at times dramatic, but I felt it was identifiable and piteous. It's easy to fall for young William's charms and excuse his rather adulterous connections with the female lead (Alas his wife may beg to differ). But after all, it is all in the name of true love and 'the course of true love never did run smooth'.

Jamie Boller's performance as Lady Viola embodies the motto 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. Whether facing the wrath of her betrothed Lord Wessex, her father or even Queen Elizabeth herself, Viola refuses to submit and ignore her passion to the written words of William or her love for him. The small nods to Shakespeare's works throughout the play are perfectly timed and appreciated in their delivery. And the choreographed dancing and music may not be as flamboyant as in other productions, but 'the lady doth protest too much, methinks'.

I tip my hat to Director, Irene Crist, as well as this all-star cast and crew for this outstanding performance. The set design transported you to more than 400 years ago, to the days of great playwrights and the authority of English Queens. To sum up, this part love story, part comedy, part wordplay had everything I was looking for, from sword fights, to a play within a play, to even a dog. It was fun and I give it a solid 8 out of 10 (Mostly for the dog).

If you can attend a showing at the Playhouse on the Square, I urge you to do so. Do not let this winter become 'the winter of our discontent'. The Playhouse is 'such stuff as dreams are made on'. The 2017/2018 Playhouse/Circuit Playhouse season includes, Heathers: The Musical, Peter Pan, Junie B. Jones: The Musical, The Santaland Diaries, All Saints in the Old Colony, Once, Perfect Arrangement, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, James and the Giant Peach, Stupid F#!& ing Bird, Fun Home, The Death of a Streetcar, Named Virgina Woolf: A Parody, Dreamgirls and CRIB. Don't miss out on this great line up of shows.

Helen Lancaster is a mother of two, originally from Boston Massachusetts. She is now living in the Mid South region with her husband and children. She attended the School of The Museum of Fine Arts Boston and is a long time theater go- er and hobbyist writer unaffiliated with the Playhouse on the Square

By Helen Lancaster